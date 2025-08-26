Hertz Brings Golden Retriever ‘Gold Squad’ to US Airports

As the busy Labor Day weekend approaches, Hertz, one of the world’s largest car rental companies, is seeking to comfort stressed travellers. With a mission to make travellers feel golden, Hertz is bringing its ‘Gold Squad’ – a team of highly trained Golden Retrievers – to select airports across the country. These friendly, furry ambassadors aim to bring comfort, calm and cuddles during peak travel times, ensuring all Hertz customers hit the road with a smile.

“With the Hertz ‘Gold Squad’ making surprise appearances across the country, we’re aiming to delight customers with something unexpected,” said Kari Birdsall, vice president, operations excellence at Hertz. “Whether it’s a warm welcome from a Golden Retriever or the ease of skipping the counter with Hertz Gold Plus Rewards membership, we’re focused on making every step of the rental experience feel convenient, seamless and a little more golden.”

The Hertz ‘Gold Squad,’ including Cooper the Golden Retriever, made their debut at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) last week, providing comfort to thousands of travellers. Now, they want to surprise travellers in additional cities like Chicago, San Diego and Atlanta, but before they head out, they’re inviting travellers to share their opinion on social to decide future stops. To make that final trek feel golden, the Hertz ‘Gold Squad’ are ready to greet travellers with wagging tails and warm smiles as they await their next destination.

The ‘Gold Squad’ activation was created in partnership with Hertz’s agency of record, Preacher.





Why It Matters:

· A recent study from YouGov indicates 70% of Americans find booking a vacation stressful, with specific pain points including booking airport transfers and flights.

· The rental car lot at an airport is often the last leg of a trip; and by the time travellers reach the counter, they’re often exhausted from a long day of travelling.

· With over 17 million travellers braving the holiday weekend in 2024, this year is sure to bring even more of a frenzy to flying.

Select airports will host ‘Gold Squad’ visits, featuring exclusive giveaways and on-site support to help travellers enroll in Hertz’s free Hertz Gold Plus Rewards loyalty programme, which makes future car rentals faster, easier and more rewarding. Members can enjoy exclusive rates when booking on Hertz.com or the Hertz app, skip the counter at select locations, and earn points redeemable for free rental days and more.

To bark your opinion for the ‘Gold Squad’s’ next location, travellers can comment on Hertz’s recent post. To travel along with the Hertz ‘Gold Squad’, follow Hertz on Instagram, X, Facebook and TikTok and learn more at hertz.com/goldsquad.

“Peak summer travel is a stress test for everyone. We wanted to drop something into that chaos that felt instantly different, a living, breathing embodiment of what Hertz Gold Plus Rewards delivers. The Gold Squad isn’t just an activation, it’s a signal that Hertz is serious about making travel feel golden in the moments you need it most.” said Rob Baird, partner and CCO Preacher.

