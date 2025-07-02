senckađ
Air Afrique Takes Over Arles with Publicis Luxe and Cultish Studio

02/07/2025
50
Share
Air Afrique will take over the iconic venue Les Collatéraux in Arles with a carte blanche as part of the ROOTS exhibition

As part of ROOTS, an exhibition presented by Cultish Studio - the cultural platform of Publicis Luxe - within the OFF program of the Rencontres d’Arles, the collective Air Afrique has been invited to curate a special carte blanche on July 10th, 2025. The day will feature a panel talk and live performances, weaving together diasporic memory, archival storytelling, and contemporary creation.

Founded in 2021 in Paris, Air Afrique unites a new generation of creatives from African diasporas, committed to reactivating the cultural imagination of the legendary Pan-African airline of the same name (1961–2002). Once a symbol of freedom of movement, cultural pride, and postcolonial unity, Air Afrique is now reimagined as a multidisciplinary art platform.

The collective develops work across visual arts, publishing, music, film, and performance. They publish an internationally distributed magazine, host a monthly film club in Paris, curate exhibitions mixing archives and contemporary works, and have collaborated with Louis Vuitton, Nike, and Bottega Veneta. In 2025, their work will be presented at both The MET and MoMA.

In Arles, their carte blanche unfolds in three chapters on the 1Oth of July:

5–6 PM – Le Collatéral: A panel discussion moderated by Amandine Nana, editor-in-chief of Air Afrique magazine, with photographer Allan Arma and South African artist Lebohang Kganye. A conversation on transmission, visual memory, and diasporic creativity.

7 PM – Les Collatéraux: An open-air concert by Caribbean jazz ensemble Mitan.

10 PM – Le Collatéral: A DJ set by Andy 4000, a standout voice on Europe’s electronic scene.

This invitation is part of Cultish Studio’s mission to create new cultural spaces by connecting artists, thinkers, and creators across borders. With Air Afrique, ROOTS becomes a living dialogue between shared legacies and futures in motion.

Practical Information

Venue: Les Collatéraux / Le Collatéral, 7 bis Place Joseph Patrat, 13200 Arles

Date: Thursday, July 10th, 2025

Times: Panel at 5 PM – Free entry upon registration (limited seating)

Open-air concert at 7 PM

Evening DJ set from 10 PM – at Le Collatéral

