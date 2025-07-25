Publicis Luxe Expands International Footprint with Lodha Group in India

Following a major collaboration with real estate developer Emaar in Dubai, Publicis Luxe strengthens its presence in the high-end property market by partnering with India’s leading real-estate developer Lodha Group. With this new project, the agency continues to build a portfolio of lifestyle-driven, design-led, luxury brands. More than ever, Publicis Luxe champions a bold belief: real estate deserves the same creative ambition as fashion or beauty - with storytelling, desire, and culture as its key drivers.



From an art of living to living the art with a spark of Joie de vivre



This vision comes to life with Lodha Alibaug, a flagship project from Lodha. Inspired by the European western art de vivre, Lodha Alibaug celebrates hedonism, elegance, and culture - all imbued with a distinctly French joie de vivre, where beauty hides in the smallest of details and vivid emotions infuse everyday life.



Just 15 minutes from Mumbai by speedboat, Alibaug has long been a sought-after retreat for the city’s cultural and business elite. With the launch of Lodha Alibaug, Lodha Group introduces a rare opportunity where luxury meets lifestyle in its most elevated form. Thoughtfully envisioned to offer an immersive, world-class experience, Lodha Alibaug brings together fine gastronomy, wellness, art, fashion, and more. The neighbourhood features a curated mix of private townhouses, mansions, and residences - each designed to offer a luxurious lifestyle that seamlessly blends with the serenity and charm of coastal living.

With its signature 'From imagine to living La Belle Vie,' the brand invites future residents to embrace a new rhythm: sophisticated yet fluid, discerning yet joyful - a celebration of creative living at the heart of a dynamic cultural pulse.





A campaign designed as a journey - from desire to experience



To bring this shared vision to life, Publicis Luxe together with Lodha went beyond a traditional campaign, creating an entire lifestyle brand universe. From brand strategy to launch campaign, from visual identity to film, from print to digital ecosystem, the agency delivered a fully integrated platform - including sales tools and an immersive event - to guide every step of the client journey.



This holistic approach was also deeply attuned to its audience. Designed to appeal to multi-generational families, the campaign took into account key cultural nuances. Led from Paris and co-developed with Publicis India, it ensured both international creativity and local emotional resonance for India’s ultra-luxury clientele.



From hospitality to habitat: the same demand for image and experience



The project reflects a core conviction at Publicis Luxe: luxury real estate no longer sells square meters - it delivers emotional experiences and aesthetic promises. From naming to messaging, digital content to print, every touchpoint embodies the belief that high end living should be as inspiring as haute couture or fine fragrance.

