Sofitel Wins CB News Grand Prix for Groundbreaking TikTok Campaign

14/07/2025
The Sofitel Encounters series blends humor and refined French luxury to captivate a new generation of digital-savvy travelers

Sofitel, the pioneering brand of French luxury hospitality, has won the CB News Grand Prix for Luxury Creativity in the 'Prestige Digital: Strategy & Social Media' category for their Sofitel Encounters social media campaign. This prestigious award honours an innovative approach to brand communication that reflects a new era of luxury in the digital age, and reaffirms Sofitel's ability to reinvent its storytelling to engage and connect with new generations.

Launched in March 2025, Sofitel Encounters marked the brand's bold and official entry onto TikTok, where it quickly gained a following of 100,000 fans. The platform, essential for capturing the attention of a young, connected audience hungry for authentic and creative content, proved to be the ideal stage. The campaign features a series of short digital videos blending humour, aesthetics, and spontaneity—perfectly aligned with the codes of digital entertainment.

A modern and playful narrative for reinvented luxury

Through three episodes, Sofitel Encounters brings to life unique and emblematic moments from the Sofitel world. Perfectionist chefs debate the art of the croissant in the kitchen, unexpected connections spark between guests and staff, a morning routine transforms into a meticulous choreography, and a silent duel plays out over the iconic Sofitel MY BED. These refined yet light hearted everyday scenes go beyond the hotel's walls to become cultural references that resonate with today's travellers.

Conceived in collaboration with Publicis, the campaign combines polished aesthetics with a warm and witty tone. The result is an immersive and refreshing experience that places Sofitel at the heart of today's digital lifestyle, highlighting refined rituals and French art de vivre with a modern twist.

“By blending sophisticated storytelling with accessible and engaging humour, we aim to build an authentic connection with our audiences across the platforms they love.” commented Xavier Royaux, chief marketing officer of Sofitel, MGallery, and emblems.

