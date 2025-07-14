senckađ
Heinz Hits a Flavour Grand Slam in ‘Lost in Love’ Pan-European Rollout

14/07/2025
148
Share
Wieden+Kennedy London puts flavour front and centre in a witty new spot with a playful courtside storyline and cross-border launch

Iconic brand Heinz has served up a new omni-channel campaign centred on the insight that its irresistible taste can lose people in the moment, triggered by the food-induced dopamine that keeps Heinz fans coming back for more.

Built to drive the Heinz taste experience and celebrate key consumption occasions, the new creative was inspired by the intense pleasure and emotional connection people have with great tasting food – from the suspense of a first bite at a festival, to the Heinz-drenched hot dog at the heart of the brand’s new TV spot.

Featuring a hungry tennis spectator who only has eyes for his hotdog, despite the action going on around him, the ad’s protagonist demonstrates that great taste has the power to distract even the most die-hard sports fans.

With rollouts across the UK, Ireland, Netherlands and Italy, ‘Lost in Love’ is the first Omni-channel campaign from Heinz’s European markets to launch in unison, across channels and borders, including TV, social and OOH.

“Balancing functional messaging with emotional storytelling, ‘Lost in Love’ speaks to a universal consumer truth that great tasting food can cause total, uninterrupted and blissful immersion in a moment,” said Karen Owen, chief growth officer, Europe and Pacific developed markets at Kraft Heinz “Leaning into our Heinz brand truth of superior taste, we wanted to build something relatable and relevant that delivers a simple, yet consistent message across multiple touchpoints – one that anyone can understand. With sauce season and summer in full swing, it’s the perfect time to unveil the work, which we know will resonate with food lovers like us.”

Wieden+Kennedy London, creative directors, Joe de Souza and Juan Sevilla commented, "Sometimes, simplicity is the answer. In this campaign we really wanted to focus on the sheer irresistibility of Heinz sauces. When you're enjoying a Heinz moment, nothing else matters."

On screens now, ‘Lost in Love’ is the second in a series of taste focused campaigns from Heinz, and follows the launch of ‘Trigger the Taste’ which recently won a Gold Lion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

The ad will launch in the Netherlands throughout July with experiential support executed locally.

