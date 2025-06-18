senckađ
Heckler and Romance Was Born Bring Nostalgic Australiana ‘80s-Inspired Medley to Vivid Sydney 2025

18/06/2025
Sound studio and fashion house craft captivating eight-minute projection mapped onto the iconic Customs House

Award-winning sound studio Heckler Sound has collaborated with acclaimed fashion house Romance Was Born and entertainment studio Supergiant for an immersive audio visual experience at Vivid Sydney 2025.

Led by music director Johnny Green, Heckler Sound curated a vibrant seven-track, nostalgic Australiana '80s-inspired medley to accompany ‘House of Romance: Dreams Collide’, a captivating eight-minute projection mapped onto the iconic Customs House. This audio-visual experience was a key feature in the Romance Was Born x Vivid Sydney showcase, part of the city's world-renowned annual festival of light, music, ideas and food.

“I’m blown away by the talent of our music makers on this project for Vivid Sydney. The brief was a dream project from the onset,” said Johnny Green. “The visual team at Supergiant made it really easy for us all to be inspired. Collaborative designs by Jenny Kee, Paul Yore, Pip & Pop, Jonathan Zawadą, Kate Rohde and Sarah Baumann, alongside RWB founders Anna Plunkett and Luke Sales, helped the music artists create individual worlds within the RWB universe.”

Heckler Sound brought together an eclectic mix of composers and artists to create original tracks reflecting the whimsy, texture, and theatricality of Romance Was Born’s bold aesthetic:

  • Emma Greenhill – 'Waratara': A classically trained composer, the piece blends plucked strings, distorted fauna, and moody '80s synths to evoke a playful and emotionally rich soundscape.
  • Sparrows – 'Winner': An art-pop track built from body percussion, cut-up lyrics, and experimental textures that reflect Paul Yore’s intricate visual universe.
  • Luke O’Loughlin – 'Vision of Love': Inspired by '80s Aussie new wave icons like Icehouse and INXS, this piece merges synths and drum machines with earthy nostalgia.
  • Ross Henry – 'Butterfly': A surreal journey through an inverted nature-scape, merging delicate tension and vivid sonic textures.
  • Mitch Sloan – 'Closer': An emotional, genre-fluid track layered with custom synths, ‘garbage percussion,’ and haunting vocal textures from ArrowBird.
  • Lord Fascinator – 'Romance Was Fascinated': A dreamy, cinematic track inspired by The NeverEnding Story and Romance Was Born’s enchanted designs.
  • Johnny Green – 'Never Ending Glory': The anchor piece of the medley, tying together each composition into a sweeping celebration of sound, style, and spectacle.
