Hawkeye Canada Appoints Darya Fustukian Senior Vice President, CRM Strategy

From left to right: Catherine Parsons, Vish Ramkissoon, Scott Pinkney, Darya Fustukian



​Hawkeye Canada has announced the appointment of Darya Fustukian as its new senior vice president, CRM strategy, effective immediately. As the agency continues its rapid growth and evolution, with a distinguished portfolio of major clients spanning both Canada and the United States, this strategic hire is a key step in expanding our CRM bench strength as a trusted leader in our industry, delivering excellence across borders.

Over the past 10 years, Hawkeye has experienced significant growth, in size, capabilities, impact and the passion it brings to every client challenge. Darya's appointment comes as the agency undertakes several new wins.



Joining the agency with a rich CRM background, Darya previously served as SVP head of strategy at MRM and spent over a decade as a successful independent consultant.



In her new role, she will lead the CRM strategy team, focusing on crafting innovative solutions and developing strategic plans to enhance personalised customer experiences. She will also engage in industry forums to share her insights and solidify Publicis Hawkeye's position as a thought leader in CRM strategy. Additionally, she will be fully involved in new business.



"We are pleased to welcome Darya to the agency," said Catherine Parsons. "Her unique blend of strategic vision, curiosity and practical experience will be instrumental in driving our clients' CRM successes. As our agency continues to grow, having a dedicated CRM Strategy leader is crucial to advancing personalisation at scale and achieving individualisation for our clients. Darya will undoubtedly strengthen our position as the largest CRM agency in Canada."



"I am thrilled to join Hawkeye at such an exciting time," said Darya Fustukian. "The opportunity to lead a talented CRM Strategy team and shape the future of CRM strategy for our clients is truly exciting. I look forward to leveraging my experience to drive meaningful and personalised transformation."

