Publicis Montreal Welcomes Jean-François Dumais as Chief Creative Officer

17/07/2025
Among his standout achievements, Jean-François Dumais contributed to the adidas Originals ‘House Party’ campaign featuring the likes of David Beckham and Missy Elliott, which became a cultural phenomenon

Publicis Montreal has appointed Jean-François Dumais as chief creative officer.

A true icon in Montreal’s creative scene, Jean-François brings nearly 20 years of experience from Sid Lee, where he began his career as a designer and steadily rose through the ranks to become executive vice president, head of creative. His bold approach, deeply rooted in culture, storytelling, and design, has shaped impactful campaigns both locally and internationally.

Among his standout achievements, Jean-François contributed to the adidas Originals ‘House Party’ campaign featuring the likes of David Beckham and Missy Elliott- which became a cultural phenomenon. He also led 'Question Madness' for The North Face, spotlighting athletes such as Alex Honnold, and the 'Vitrines' project for National Bank, which revitalised vacant retail spaces. More recently, he spearheaded the digital revival of Gilles Villeneuve, creating a brand that pays tribute to the legendary driver.

Recognised for his inspiring leadership and mastery of design and storytelling, Jean-François will bring a strong creative vision and renewed energy to Publicis Montreal.

“Jean-François is an exceptional creative who embodies ambition, kindness, and vision,” said Camille Fortier-Jordan, executive vice president and managing director at Publicis Montreal. “He challenges conventions while instilling confidence in his teams.”

“Joining an agency like Publicis Montreal, at the heart of a group clearly on the rise, is incredibly exciting,” said Jean-François Dumais. “What struck me right away was the energy of the leadership team and the collective drive to put a strong creative product back at the centre of everything. It’s exactly what I was looking for: an environment where ambition is matched by true team cohesion.”

