senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

Dr. Oetker Launches Suprema with a Bold Opera-Inspired Campaign

10/07/2025
90
Share
Publicis Canada's campaign for Dr. Oetker includes a live 14-minute opera performance in Toronto, combining high art with culinary innovation to elevate the frozen food experience

When your frozen pizza is anything but ordinary, your launch can’t be either. That’s why Dr.Oetker Canada has introduced Suprema, its most premium frozen pizza yet, with a campaign as dramatic as the product itself: a custom-written opera.

Rooted in the insight that Canadians are craving elevated at-home meals without the cost of dining out, Suprema was crafted to deliver restaurant-quality taste at an accessible price.

“Suprema isn’t your average frozen pizza, so we couldn’t give it an average launch. We wanted to match its boldness with something equally unexpected. So we turned to opera: dramatic, indulgent, and a celebration of artistry and craft. Just like Suprema,” said Vini Dalvi, chief creative officer of Publicis Toronto. “It’s not every day a pizza sings for itself, but when it’s this good, it deserves a standing ovation.”

The centrepiece of the campaign is a 14-minute live opera performance in downtown Toronto, telling the story of a sculptor who brings her creation to life -a metaphor for the transformation of frozen food into something extraordinary. The campaign also includes digital storytelling, influencer partnerships, and immersive activations across Canada.

“Frozen pizza has always been about speed and simplicity. With Suprema, we’re adding soul,” said Zineb Benslimane, senior brand manager, Dr.Oetker Canada. “This campaign is about showing that premium can be accessible, and that even a Tuesday night dinner can feel like an experience.”

By fusing old-world craft with modern convenience, Suprema is redefining what frozen pizza can be -and doing it with a little drama.

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Publicis Canada
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Publicis Canada
Get serious about sleep
Sleep Country Canada
07/07/2025
Blizzard Banks Case Study
DQ Canada
13/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1