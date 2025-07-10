Dr. Oetker Launches Suprema with a Bold Opera-Inspired Campaign

When your frozen pizza is anything but ordinary, your launch can’t be either. That’s why Dr.Oetker Canada has introduced Suprema, its most premium frozen pizza yet, with a campaign as dramatic as the product itself: a custom-written opera.

Rooted in the insight that Canadians are craving elevated at-home meals without the cost of dining out, Suprema was crafted to deliver restaurant-quality taste at an accessible price.

“Suprema isn’t your average frozen pizza, so we couldn’t give it an average launch. We wanted to match its boldness with something equally unexpected. So we turned to opera: dramatic, indulgent, and a celebration of artistry and craft. Just like Suprema,” said Vini Dalvi, chief creative officer of Publicis Toronto. “It’s not every day a pizza sings for itself, but when it’s this good, it deserves a standing ovation.”

The centrepiece of the campaign is a 14-minute live opera performance in downtown Toronto, telling the story of a sculptor who brings her creation to life -a metaphor for the transformation of frozen food into something extraordinary. The campaign also includes digital storytelling, influencer partnerships, and immersive activations across Canada.

“Frozen pizza has always been about speed and simplicity. With Suprema, we’re adding soul,” said Zineb Benslimane, senior brand manager, Dr.Oetker Canada. “This campaign is about showing that premium can be accessible, and that even a Tuesday night dinner can feel like an experience.”

By fusing old-world craft with modern convenience, Suprema is redefining what frozen pizza can be -and doing it with a little drama.