Havas Evolves Into AI-Powered Organisation

From the Croisette, Havas presents major progress in deploying AI throughout the group, furthering a client-centric approach to data and technology that drives business outcomes with agility and flexibility.

Last year in Cannes, Havas announced a major pivot and committed to investing €400 million in data, tech and AI over the next four years as part of its global strategy and operating system, now renamed Converged.AI to reflect recent advancements. Converged.AI fuses talent, capabilities, platforms and expertise to deliver cross-functional, fully integrated communications solutions for clients. Havas reaffirms its €400 million commitment through 2027 and shares the latest outcomes of this investment with a fully AI-enabled Converged.AI product suite across targeting and activation, analytics, dynamic intelligence, planning & decisioning, content personalisation, and creative production.

As Havas enters the second year of its Converged.AI strategy, investment will focus on evolving the group’s agent-enabled capabilities into a human-led agentic ecosystem fully deployed across the organisation to power client-centric solutions at speed.

Yannick Bolloré, CEO and chairman, Havas, shared, “One year after announcing a major pivot with the launch of our global strategic plan and operating system, now renamed Converged.AI to reflect its expanded capabilities, our transformation is delivering real impact for our clients. We believe innovation happens where empathic human understanding meets machine precision. We are now moving beyond creating efficiencies to exploring entirely new frontiers, with artificial intelligence embedded at the core of everything we do. Today, I’m proud to unveil new tools like Vermeer, our next-gen video production platform, that showcase how we’re giving our talents and the brands we champion a competitive edge with AI at speed.”

Havas’ tech agnostic approach to AI investment is compatible with all leading platforms, allowing clients across the world with disparate data ecosystems and business challenges to move with speed and agility. Havas’ Converged.AI product suite includes:

Converged Activate (Targeting and Activation): Through the tailored use of LLMs, Converged Activate can build and match compliant, privacy-first audiences directly into global platforms such as Google, Meta and Amazon, as well as local providers such as TF1 and ITV.

Converged Measure (Analytics): CSA, Havas’ global technology, data and analytics consultancy, has been integrated into the Converged.AI platform, using AI to merge different measurement techniques and fill the gaps in attribution with calibration experiments and machine learning models.

Converged Agentic Reporting (Dynamic Intelligence): A series of agents that can develop and execute code and retrieve, format, visualise and display data, creating dynamic dashboards that can extract data in real time in response to natural language queries.

Converged AI Designer (Planning and Decisioning): A tool that combines CSA’s analytics suite with the Converged.AI reporting cloud, using clients’ performance data to predict future scenarios and fuel AI driven planning and decisioning.

Converged Content (Content Personalisation): Personalised content at scale leveraging Havas’ Adobe partnership within Converged.AI.

Dan Hagen, chief data and technology officer, Havas shared, “We’re building AI solutions that not only automate everyday tasks, but fuel collaboration to deliver extraordinary results for clients. Our AI-ready workforce is an integral part of this vision, and we’ve democratised the solutions development process to allow end user subject matter experts – creatives, planners, insight experts and more – to create products based on the challenges they encounter working with clients every day.”

Havas’ democratised approach to development has accelerated product timelines and yielded tools for the entire group, such as Persona Live, an agent-enabled feature that allows any team member to have human level conversations with audiences created in Converged.AI.

This vision is further realised in one of the standout innovations unveiled today: Vermeer, a next-gen AI-enabled creative tool for photorealistic visual and video production. Developed by Prose on Pixels, Havas’ content-at-scale network, Vermeer brings together an interdisciplinary team of AI engineers, creative technologists, product designers, and strategic leads. Guided by experts from both the creative and production worlds, the platform is purpose-built to meet real agency needs, not just follow tech trends. By blending the power of AI with the precision of human oversight, Vermeer offers an unprecedented level of creative control, transforming generative AI from a game of chance into a reliable, professional-grade creative assistant.

