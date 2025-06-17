Cannes Lions 2025 Grand Prix Winners in Audio & Radio, Health & Wellness, Outdoor, Pharma, Print & Publishing, and the Grand Prix for Good

It’s the moment you’ve all been waiting for – Cannes Lions has returned in all its glory! And with the opening day of the 2025 festivities comes the Grand Prix winner announcements for the first six categories: Audio & Radio Lions, Health & Wellness Lions, Lions Health and United Nations Grand Prix for Good, Outdoor Lions, Pharma Lions, and Print & Publishing Lions.



Bringing home the accolades are seven worthy winners spanning Brazil, Singapore, Shanghai, New Zealand, France, Germany, and Czech Republic – two of which are in the Outdoor category. Their work includes a series of instantly replayable one-second ads for Budweiser, the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games itself, loophole-driven advertising for Viagra in China, which broached the conversation of intimacy, and much, much more.



See the full list of Monday’s Grand Prix winners below:







Audio & Radio Lions



Budweiser - One Second Ads







If you want people to not just watch your ad, but replay it multiple times, gamifying the experience is a surefire path to success (at least, when done well). This is exactly what agency Africa Creative did on behalf of Budweiser, playing the opening one-second soundbites of popular songs to entice viewers into a fun guessing game on social media. Serving as a playful way of cutting through the doomscrolling, the campaign took off, reinforcing the brand as ‘the beer by the side of fans’.



Audio & Radio jury president, Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer, Joe Public, Africa and Middle East, said, “Budweiser’s ‘One Second Ads’ campaign was exceptionally creative, insightful, and fresh. It resonated with the brand, the medium, and most importantly, the target audience. It was an audio-first idea that couldn’t have been pulled off without the power of sound. The execution was flawless, and it achieved the ultimate goal of all communication: keeping people coming back for more.”







Health & Wellness Lions



Vaseline - Vaseline Verified







It’s safe to say that at this point, Vaseline is a globally beloved home product with many assorted uses – some of which may not have been intended when it was first created. In fact, according to Ogilvy Singapore’s research, the internet has over 3.5 million-plus ‘hacks’ for the moisturising product.



Unfortunately, not all innovations are created equal. Amidst the sea of suggestions, many suboptimal to potentially harmful applications were floated for the sake of viewership – such as eating Vaseline – leading the brand, alongside the aforementioned agency, to start verifying which of the hacks were actually legitimate. The result? Hundreds of clever yet easy brand films promoting the product, those who’d had their methods approved continuing to create buzz, and tonnes of aspiring content creators jumping in on the trend.



Commenting on the Grand Prix winner, Health & Wellness jury president Eric Weisberg, global chief creative officer, Havas Health Network, Global, said, “People run toward light and away from darkness. With health misinformation becoming a global emergency, we found a bright light in 'Vaseline Verified' – our Grand Prix winner. This work proves how creativity, joy, science, and influencer culture can powerfully unite to fight false narratives, educate, and transform lives.”



Read more about it here.







Lions Health and United Nations Grand Prix for Good



New Zealand Herpes Foundation - The Best Place in the World to Have Herpes







When it comes to the pursuit of ‘good’, destigmatising and unpacking the misinformation around a long-shunned subject – herpes – is indeed a noble endeavour.



This is exactly what New Zealand Herpes Foundation and creative agency Motion Sickness tackled over the past year, alongside an all-star cast of national celebrities. Positioning the country as the only one strong enough to take on such an issue, the resulting series of fun yet informative ads did exactly what the campaign set out to do – make New Zealand the best place in the world to have herpes. Simple, yet effective.



Jury president, David Ohana, chief communications & marketing officer, United Nations Foundation, said, "This year’s Lions Health Grand Prix for Good unabashedly uses humour to tackle a challenging subject and stigmatisation. Forget doom and gloom, there’s enough of that already to go around. Our 2025 awardee took a taboo topic and turned it on its head, showing that with a great strategy, a big bold crazy idea (… can only imagine the pitch…), and humour for days, that anything is possible. Brilliant."



Read more about it here.







Outdoor Lions



PARIS 2024 - Olympic Games Opening Ceremony







When it comes to outdoor advertising, one might not expect something of the calibre of the Olympic Games’ opening ceremony to fall under this classification. Yet, clearly, that’s what the team at PARIS 2024 managed to achieve, pushing back against the surge of those who’d deny 2SLGBTQ+ rights, women’s freedoms and racial equality with a beautiful display of support for inclusivity. A fitting and theatrical showcase worthy of the city where the Universal Declaration of Human Rights was adopted, the message’s reach was undeniable, reaching over two billion viewers on the night.



About the work, Outdoor Lions jury president, Keka Morelle, chief creative officer LATAM, Ogilvy, LATAM, said, “It’s bold, unforgettable, and a clear reminder of the limitless power of Outdoor. This work redefines public space as a platform not just for visibility, but for meaning, where brand values meet cultural relevance. This is how Outdoor should be seen: expansive, emotional, and essential to authentic brand expression in today’s world.”







KitKat - Phone Break







After a busy in-office slog, there’s nothing quite like taking a break to stare at one’s phone, scroll through various social media apps and see, in general, what’s up. It’s a pleasant, mind-numbing way to shut off the brain for a few moments… but it comes with a cost. All that bent-neck staring at the screen is not good for the body, and it adds up quickly. In fact, according to KitKat and VML Czechia, humans spend an average of four hours per day in this state.



To this end, the pair launched a campaign suggesting a sweeter alternative that one can enjoy while standing fully erect – a KitKat. A perfect opportunity to play off the brand’s classic ‘Have a Break’ message, the three centrepoint pieces of out-of-home, ‘Crowd’, ‘Public Transport’ and ‘Street’, depicted people staring at the chocolate bars in lieu of their phones – a tasteful and fun way to simultaneously flag screentime habits, and promote the sweet.



Commenting on the second Grand Prix this year, Morelle said, “Masterclass in Outdoor. Without words or logos, it communicates a strong message through a beautifully crafted image. It captures the moment we’re living in, reinforces the brand’s concept, and immediately sparks reflection, holding up a mirror to our screen addiction.”



​Read more about it here.







Pharma Lions



Viatris - Make Love Last - Bedroom







Pharmaceutical advertisers in China face a tough task when marketing their products. This is because direct to consumer advertising within this category is strictly prohibited, which significantly limits avenues of approach for certain brands and their creative agencies.



Of course, for Viagra, and its parent company, Viatris, this is even more challenging, given the fact that sex also remains a highly sensitive topic nationally. So, to break in, the brand, alongside Ogilvy Shanghai, launched an unbranded film and photography project centred around three couples who’d had their challenges with intimacy. Featuring time-lapse photographic montages of intimate moments – such as in the bedroom, featured above – this campaign opened up a long-overdue public conversation about the subject, helping the brand make love last in, shockingly, a non-medical fashion.



Pharma Lions jury president Franklin Williams, executive VP, executive experience director, AREA 23, an IPG Health company, USA, commented, “This piece stood out by saying everything without needing to say a word. Its long-exposure technique delivered intimacy and product benefit with breathtaking subtlety, turning regulation into creative opportunity. Beautifully crafted and emotionally resonant, it made a pharmaceutical brand feel deeply human. For me, it was a bold yet quiet masterclass in storytelling, and an unforgettable example of how craft can carry meaning.”







Print & Publishing Lions



PENNY - Price Packs







While rising inflation levels around the world can often – annoyingly – impact grocery prices, Germany retailer PENNY, alongside creative agency SERVICEPLAN GERMANY, found a solution by forever tying its most popular products to their prices. Printing the item costs on the packaging itself, this commitment to price stability across its 2,100 stores, as well as a supporting out-of-home campaign, garnered plenty of attention, helping to strengthen the brand’s image and increase sales at a time when many are losing faith in their regular food labels and institutions.



Print & Publishing jury president Icaro Doria, president and chief creative officer, DM9, Brazil, said, “'Price Packs' is print, is publishing, is packaging and is a point of view! A massive brand statement and commitment to its customers printed on paper for people to see, hold and take it home. We were all deeply impressed with the simplicity, the elegance, the courage and, well, the prices too!”



Read more about it here.



