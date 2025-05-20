Havas Drives Seamless Data and Insights Activation with Expanded YouGov Partnership

​Havas and YouGov – the international online research data and analytics technology group – announced an expanded partnership that now spans 30 markets across the Media, Creative, and Health networks and incorporates bespoke health insights through proprietary panel data on chronic and seasonal conditions. Furthering Havas’ Converged strategy of supercharging client growth through leading data and tech capabilities, the expanded partnership couples clients’ first party data with YouGov’s attitudinal and psychograph data, enabling the creation and activation of audiences at global scale with vertical-specific accuracy and a privacy-first approach.

“By accelerating adoption of YouGov’s data and insights, we’ve been able to build larger, smarter models, creating increasingly sophisticated audiences that can be leveraged across the entire agency network in our Converged operating system. For our clients, we’ve boosted performance while safeguarding customer privacy, and for our people we’ve unlocked new efficiencies that empower them to focus on more strategic tasks,” shared Dan Hagen, global chief data and technology officer, Havas.

By leveraging YouGov and first party data sources in Havas’ AI-driven Converged operating system, the agency network has automated the audience creation process, improving performance in client applications by over 50% through reductions in activation time and increases in lead conversion. As Havas continues to enhance its Converged operating system, the agency network is in constant collaboration with YouGov to identify new efficiencies and drive deeper, more actionable insights across the organisation.

“We’re incredibly proud of YouGov’s work with Dan and his team at Havas since our partnership started four years ago,” says Stephan Shakespeare, co-founder and CEO, YouGov. “The enhancement of the relationship is testament to how much they value the quality and connectivity of our data, our pioneering products and our deep expertise. We look forward to further expanding YouGov’s partnership with Havas in the years to come as we continue to develop innovative approaches to show consumers’ reality across the world.”

