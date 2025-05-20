senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Havas Drives Seamless Data and Insights Activation with Expanded YouGov Partnership

20/05/2025
70
Share
Enhanced YouGov relationship increases market coverage and drives deeper data and insights capabilities across the Media, Creative and Health networks

Havas and YouGov – the international online research data and analytics technology group – announced an expanded partnership that now spans 30 markets across the Media, Creative, and Health networks and incorporates bespoke health insights through proprietary panel data on chronic and seasonal conditions. Furthering Havas’ Converged strategy of supercharging client growth through leading data and tech capabilities, the expanded partnership couples clients’ first party data with YouGov’s attitudinal and psychograph data, enabling the creation and activation of audiences at global scale with vertical-specific accuracy and a privacy-first approach.

“By accelerating adoption of YouGov’s data and insights, we’ve been able to build larger, smarter models, creating increasingly sophisticated audiences that can be leveraged across the entire agency network in our Converged operating system. For our clients, we’ve boosted performance while safeguarding customer privacy, and for our people we’ve unlocked new efficiencies that empower them to focus on more strategic tasks,” shared Dan Hagen, global chief data and technology officer, Havas.

By leveraging YouGov and first party data sources in Havas’ AI-driven Converged operating system, the agency network has automated the audience creation process, improving performance in client applications by over 50% through reductions in activation time and increases in lead conversion. As Havas continues to enhance its Converged operating system, the agency network is in constant collaboration with YouGov to identify new efficiencies and drive deeper, more actionable insights across the organisation.

“We’re incredibly proud of YouGov’s work with Dan and his team at Havas since our partnership started four years ago,” says Stephan Shakespeare, co-founder and CEO, YouGov. “The enhancement of the relationship is testament to how much they value the quality and connectivity of our data, our pioneering products and our deep expertise. We look forward to further expanding YouGov’s partnership with Havas in the years to come as we continue to develop innovative approaches to show consumers’ reality across the world.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Havas Paris
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Havas Paris
Handmade Billboards
KFC France
16/04/2025
McDonald's, por favor!
KFC France
26/03/2025
2024 Paris Olympics
Accor
08/07/2024
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1