Habitat and Pinterest Reimagine Everyday Spaces in ‘The Home of Attention’

Habitat and Pinterest come together to invite the nation to see homeware differently with ‘The Home of Attention’, a bold storytelling series that shows how to transform everyday spaces with just a few well-chosen pieces.

People come to Pinterest with purpose: to search, discover and shop, which makes it the ideal platform for Habitat to inspire and connect with a highly engaged audience through its home and furniture collections. Through bold design and eye-popping visual details, the campaign tells powerful, relatable stories from inside the home, proving that with the right products, small changes can really make a big impact.

For the first time ever on Pinterest, the partnership with Habitat will centre around a series of short films launched exclusively on the platform. These beautifully crafted, cinematic short films focus on different moments in the home and how things in it can reflect our moods and reshape our interior needs.

Each film will be brought to life by a series of interactive and immersive Pinterest experiences that truly leverage the platform's capabilities. These include, a 360-degree, shoppable set and film-inspired creator content, as well as curated collages – a brand-new ad format giving users a new way to interact with Habitat products.

The films show how small design changes can make a big impact in the home, providing audiences with inspiration they can act on.

This partnership between Habitat and Pinterest has been brought together and creatively delivered by DRUM, OMG UK’s branded content partnerships and entertainment agency. Media planning and buying for the partnership was also managed by PHD UK.

The first film and Pinterest activation launches on 25th June and is centred around The Billie Lamp from Habitat.

​Laura Boothby, head of brand communications, Habitat, said, “Pinterest is a natural partner for Habitat, as a place where people go to plan and visualise their spaces. This partnership is about bringing that inspiration to life. From a single lamp to a new rug, we’re showing how small design choices can have a big impact, both in how a space looks and how people feel in it. Through relatable stories, told with humour and heart, we’re bringing our products to life in a way that’s immersive, eye-catching, and instantly shoppable.”

Chris Frankland, senior creative, DRUM, said, “This campaign is about more than homeware, it’s about the emotional role our spaces play in the stories we live through. By grounding the work in moments of reinvention, we show how small design choices can create meaningful emotional shifts. That’s where Habitat shines with thoughtfully designed, accessible pieces that don’t just change how a room looks, but how it feels to live in. We’ve reframed ‘simple’ changes as powerful, considered moves that earn attention and consideration. For us, it’s been a brilliant opportunity to bring together platform thinking, storytelling craft and cultural insight in one idea.”

Craig Brown, senior manager Home, Pinterest UK, said, “When Habitat and DRUM came to us with the ambitious idea for ‘The Home of Attention’, we immediately saw how Pinterest could bring it to life. As the leading visual search platform for interiors, we’re uniquely equipped to create interactive, engaging experiences that guide customers from inspiration to action. Through innovative formats like 360 Pin extensions and collages, we’re able to showcase bold, cinematic ideas that gain attention.”

