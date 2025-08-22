Gusto HR Shows Small Business Owners a Bright Surreal Future

'A Future With Gusto' becomes a weird and wonderful possibility for small business owners in the all-in-one HR platform’s latest commercial campaign, produced by Epoch Films and directed by Dugan Gundelfinger. The four-part series features Gusto users before and after engaging with the software - transformed into hilariously exaggerated versions of themselves, now with decidedly more gusto.

Speaking to small business owners in a language they understand, the effortless comedy of the 'A Future With Gusto' campaign has a sharp sense of humour about the daily grind. Delivering wish fulfilment in a grounded and relatable way, the films balance the plausible and the fantastical. Stylised yet restrained, the performances are delivered without fluff or commentary, keeping the focus on the comedic premise and emotional payoff.

Each film opens with a small business owner mid-workday, when a future version of themselves - more stylish, confident, and full of gusto - suddenly appears. That alternate self, complete with luscious hair, a vintage leather jacket, or even a new social media hire, represents the version of them made possible by Gusto’s all-in-one platform. Dugan’s simple yet dynamic framing allows every performer to believably play against themselves, anchoring the absurdity in realism. Gusto’s brand colours appear subtly as set elements, while the dry wit of the dialogue lets the campaign’s core message shine.

"Gusto is a brand obsessed with helping small business owners tap into the best versions of themselves. These fun stories are just that, what it means to work with Gusto,” said Chien Hwang, head of creative at Gusto.

“I love keeping it playful and open for discovery throughout the process,” remarks Epoch’s Dugan Gundelfinger on directing these spots. “The possibilities are endless! If a more successful version of you says something works, you listen. The dialogue is snappy, the pacing is tight, and every joke serves a purpose - reinforcing how much easier life gets with Gusto.”