HotelTonight and Airbnb's Split Screen Launches First Ever Travel Perk

Full-service creative agency Barrett Hofherr has launched a new national ad campaign for HotelTonight and Airbnb for the pair’s first-of-its-kind travel perk. The campaign shows how HotelTonight, the go-to mobile booking platform for incredible deals at top-rated hotels, and Airbnb,, represent two ends of the same travel spectrum, complementing one another to provide overwhelming value for today’s modern traveller.



Rather than relying on a traditional points system, the new loyalty program introduces a 'cross-platform funnel' model, a fresh take on travel rewards that encourages users to experience both platforms. Those who book through HotelTonight will receive a 10% credit to use towards a future stay with Airbnb.

The campaign strategically addresses the growing trend of 'hybrid travellers,' those who enjoy a sleek, design-forward hotel or a charming countryside Airbnb stay. The initiative redefines what a travel rewards program looks like in today’s world, especially as work-life flexibility continues to evolve and economic uncertainty affects travel plans.

Creative assets include a 30-second hero spot, :15s, :10s, :06s, and influencer content. Ads will run nationally across OTT, YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and Snapchat through the end of the year, with seasonal refreshes during key travel windows such as end of summer and holiday.

The centrepiece creative spot uses a playful split-screen format to illustrate the complementary nature of the incentive program. A spokesperson begins their journey in a hotel before crossing over the split-screen into an Airbnb stay, often in humorous, unexpected ways. The agency blended high-production assets with AI-optimised creative tailored to specific audiences, while collaborating with over 50 influencers—ranging from Brady the Corgi to Bobby Berk - ensuring the campaign could effectively adapt across different media channels and audience segment



This collaboration marks a strategic reinvestment into the HotelTonight brand, as the company went dark during the pandemic, while also introducing new travellers to the Airbnb platform. Airbnb acquired HotelTonight in 2019 for $400 million.



The work marks a major evolution from Barrett Hofherr’s earlier partnership with HotelTonight, growing from a small 2019 campaign into a full-scale AOR engagement.



