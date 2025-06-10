Epoch Signs Comedic Director Jeremy Beiler

​Epoch has signed acclaimed writer, director, and performer Jeremy Beiler for commercial representation, bringing his sharp wit, cinematic instincts, and seasoned comedic voice to the advertising world. A three-time Emmy nominee and Writers Guild Award winner, Jeremy is widely known for his boundary-pushing work on Saturday Night Live and Inside Amy Schumer, where he earned two Peabody Awards.

Jeremy wrote, directed ‘Earth to Percy', a short film also starring Amy Schumer, Josh Charles, and Maya Rudolph that premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. He also helmed the Tribeca-selected ‘Happy to Help You’, a collaboration with The New Yorker starring Amy Sedaris and Jeremy himself. With roots in journalism, theater, and sketch comedy, Jeremy brings a layered perspective to directing, fusing sharp dialogue with character-driven awkwardness and grounded visual comedy.

Originally from Wisconsin, Jeremy launched his creative path in high school with FreeLoveForum, a sketch comedy show on local cable access. He went on to report for The New York Times as a video journalist and starred in the long-running Off-Broadway production of ‘Our Town’ at Barrow Street Theatre. He’s since become a sought-after TV writer, with credits including ‘I Think You Should Leave’ with Tim Robinson, Mrs. Fletcher, ‘At Home With Amy Sedaris’, and ‘Life & Beth’. He also co-created Showtime’s ‘I Love That For You’, starring Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, and Jenifer Lewis.

At ‘Saturday Night Live’, Jeremy became known for sketches like ‘Wells for Boys’ and ‘Santa Baby,’ and for creating Weekend Update’s unforgettable meteorologist Dawn Lazarus.

“I happened to know Mindy from being in the same creative circles,” said Jeremy. “When she saw my short film on The New Yorker, she said, ‘Wait, I didn’t know this is what you did—I loved it.’ She asked if I’d be interested in directing commercials, and I said absolutely. From there, we started sharing work, stayed in touch, and just really clicked. We’re pals, and I’m excited to make ads that feel like cinematic sketches—with some punch—alongside Mindy and the whole Epoch team.”

“Jeremy is top-shelf comedic talent. He’s as funny as he is genuine, and that duality comes through in his work. It’s sharply observed, and wickedly funny, but always full of heart and humanity,” said Mindy Goldberg, founding partner and owner of Epoch Films. “I had the pleasure of knowing him as a person before knowing him as a director, and I’m thrilled he’s chosen to join Epoch for this next chapter in his career.”

