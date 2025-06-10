senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Hires, Wins & Business in association withTalent on LBB
Group745

Epoch Signs Comedic Director Jeremy Beiler

10/06/2025
65
Share
Peabody-winning former SNL writer, Jeremy Beiler, joins Epoch for commercial representation

Epoch has signed acclaimed writer, director, and performer Jeremy Beiler for commercial representation, bringing his sharp wit, cinematic instincts, and seasoned comedic voice to the advertising world. A three-time Emmy nominee and Writers Guild Award winner, Jeremy is widely known for his boundary-pushing work on Saturday Night Live and Inside Amy Schumer, where he earned two Peabody Awards.

Jeremy wrote, directed ‘Earth to Percy', a short film also starring Amy Schumer, Josh Charles, and Maya Rudolph that premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Film Festival. He also helmed the Tribeca-selected ‘Happy to Help You’, a collaboration with The New Yorker starring Amy Sedaris and Jeremy himself. With roots in journalism, theater, and sketch comedy, Jeremy brings a layered perspective to directing, fusing sharp dialogue with character-driven awkwardness and grounded visual comedy.

Originally from Wisconsin, Jeremy launched his creative path in high school with FreeLoveForum, a sketch comedy show on local cable access. He went on to report for The New York Times as a video journalist and starred in the long-running Off-Broadway production of ‘Our Town’ at Barrow Street Theatre. He’s since become a sought-after TV writer, with credits including ‘I Think You Should Leave’ with Tim Robinson, Mrs. Fletcher, ‘At Home With Amy Sedaris’, and ‘Life & Beth’. He also co-created Showtime’s ‘I Love That For You’, starring Vanessa Bayer, Molly Shannon, and Jenifer Lewis.

At ‘Saturday Night Live’, Jeremy became known for sketches like ‘Wells for Boys’ and ‘Santa Baby,’ and for creating Weekend Update’s unforgettable meteorologist Dawn Lazarus.

“I happened to know Mindy from being in the same creative circles,” said Jeremy. “When she saw my short film on The New Yorker, she said, ‘Wait, I didn’t know this is what you did—I loved it.’ She asked if I’d be interested in directing commercials, and I said absolutely. From there, we started sharing work, stayed in touch, and just really clicked. We’re pals, and I’m excited to make ads that feel like cinematic sketches—with some punch—alongside Mindy and the whole Epoch team.”

“Jeremy is top-shelf comedic talent. He’s as funny as he is genuine, and that duality comes through in his work. It’s sharply observed, and wickedly funny, but always full of heart and humanity,” said Mindy Goldberg, founding partner and owner of Epoch Films. “I had the pleasure of knowing him as a person before knowing him as a director, and I’m thrilled he’s chosen to join Epoch for this next chapter in his career.”

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Epoch Films
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Epoch Films
Deli Fresh Knock Knock
Oscar Mayer
12/06/2025
Deli Fresh Neighbour
Oscar Mayer
12/06/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1