Greenroom Films Talks Pride, Power, and Production

June marks Pride Month; a time for reflection, celebration, and, increasingly, a test of whether brand allyship is meaningful or merely decorative. But in the crowded marketplace of value led storytelling, there’s one increasingly crucial factor that separates the genuinely resonant from the performatively inclusive: who’s actually behind the camera.

At Greenroom Films, we’re proudly female & LGBTQ+ owned. It's a badge we wear not as a token but as a tonal advantage. And in our world - commercial production - tone is everything.

Let’s get real: audiences today are savvy. They can spot a hollow message or borrowed voice in a heartbeat. Cultural missteps, tone deaf scripts, or shallow portrayals aren’t just PR blunders - they’re bad business. Authenticity isn't a buzzword anymore; it’s a metric. And brands that get it wrong risk not only social backlash but genuine disconnection from their core audiences.

That’s where LGBTQ+ owned companies bring more than just representation — we bring tonal fluency. It’s the kind of intuition you can’t bolt on after the fact with sensitivity readers or diversity consultants. It’s built into the DNA of companies like ours, where our lived experience; including the nuance of navigating identity, bias, and expectation — is what sharpens our ability to tell complex, human first stories that land with emotional truth.

One of the most powerful ways to include LGBTQ+ representation is to do so without making it the headline. Visibility shouldn’t always come with an explainer — it should come with normalcy.

Take The 2AM Club, a beautiful commercial for Beaverbrooks directed by our Imogen Harrison. The spot gently captures the tenderness of new parenthood. The parents in the story just happen to be two women. It’s not narratively relevant, and that’s exactly the point. It’s simply true - honest, warm, and completely organic.

The credit here goes to Becci Nadin at TBWA/MCR for a script that never felt forced, and to Beaverbrooks for unequivocally backing it. We cast a real same sex couple to honour that truth authentically, and their real connection radiates through the film. It’s a small moment with a big ripple: the kind of everyday visibility that chips away at heteronormativity without needing a banner or a backstory.

There’s a difference between showing up in front of the lens and shaping what the lens sees. Diversity on screen is vital but unless we’re changing who tells the story or who's story is told, it’s only surface level change.

We want to shape scripts and build inclusive production teams that reflect the world we’re speaking to. That inclusivity isn’t just the “right” thing, it results in sharper creative, more resonant campaigns, and a production process that’s just… better. Safer, more collaborative, more attuned.

Pride Month isn’t just a celebration; it’s a litmus test. It asks who’s genuinely invested in equality - not just in slogans, but in infrastructure. Not just in moments, but in momentum.

Supporting LGBTQ+ owned and led companies isn’t charity. It’s strategy. In a market that demands cultural competence and emotional intelligence, lived experience is your competitive edge.

At Greenroom Films, we’ve learned that our difference is our strength, not only in the stories we tell, but in how we tell them. Pride Month is a reminder that the most powerful stories don’t come from the loudest voices. They come from those who’ve spent a lifetime learning how to be heard.

And at the end of the day, this is why inclusivity matters; not for the optics, but for the impact. Because somewhere, a young gay person might see a quiet moment in a TV ad: a LGBTQ+ family in a warm home, laughing in the early hours, just living. And in that moment, something shifts.

So much of what’s hard about being LGBTQ+ isn’t just the prejudice, it’s the silent fear that you’ll never have the ordinary things. That you won’t get the love story, the wedding, the baby, the messy kitchen and the mortgage. To see people like you living that life, not as a statement, but as a truth - plants a possibility. And that possibility can change everything.