Grayson Music Receives Canadian Production Company of the Year Award at Gerety Awards

​Gerety Awards, reveals the global shortlist along with the agency and production company of the year by country titles.



Paddle Royale, Doors of Opportunity, Packed With Nuts, One In 100, Stutter.ca and Sleep with Rain are some of the Canadian campaigns shortlisted at this year’s Gerety.

Judging sessions were held around the world, and this week you can watch the jury insight panels LIVE from the UK, USA, Brazil, Canada, France, Australia, Southeast Asia, Romania, LATAM, Spain, South Africa, MEA and Colombia.



The Toronto session was hosted at the HQ of Holiday Films, led by jury president Nicole Ellerton who commented, "It was an honour to act as this year’s Canadian jury president. In true Gerety fashion, the diverse backgrounds of each jury member made for a uniquely enriching discussion of what work stood out. During a time when our industry is experiencing so much change and the emergence of AI, it became clear that the human factor of the work remains paramount - whether through genuine insights, masterful execution, or compelling storytelling. It's a testament to the enduring power of genuine craft.



A highlight for me was experiencing the live evaluation through so many lenses of such talented leaders. The phrase, 'if you want to understand someone better, walk a mile in their shoes,' comes to mind. Granted, we didn’t do much 'walking,' but hearing a strategist, a producer, and a creative analyse the same idea truly gives such a 360 view and a greater appreciation for the village it takes to make deeply impactful work. Whether we were discussing the most emotionally charged film or playful package design, we led with our guts and hearts equally. The Grand Jury has their work cut out for them!”



Shortlist Highlights:



Germany, USA, UK and France are the countries with the most works among the finalists.



VML is the most shortlisted network



Kazakhstan, Paraguay and Croatia get into the shortlist for the first time at Gerety.



Art Direction sees the most shortlisted entries into the Craft CUT with works including

Unwrap The Summer, Connecting Europe and In Hot Water.



The most shortlisted campaign is Dancing Washers for Whirlpool by VML México.



The Grand jury will now choose the final winners which will be announced Tuesday, September 2nd. It will include Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Grand Prix, along with the overall Network and Agency of the year winners. Marilou Aubin, partner and ECD at Courage Inc. represents Canada in the Grand Jury this year.



Grayson Music was awarded Canadian Production Company of the Year. Commenting on the award, Kelly McCluskey, executive producer and partner said, “What an honour to receive this award in creative excellence! To be recognised by such an incredible group of Canadian thought-leaders and creators means a great deal to Grayson. As creative standards keep rising, so does the potential to connect with audiences in more surprising and meaningful ways. It requires all parties to be firing on all cylinders, which was definitely reflected in the great work submitted to Gerety this year. I'm grateful to the brilliant artists, storytellers, strategy and creative partners we collaborate with every day.”



To learn more about the selection of the jury, join some of this year's Toronto Jury on Wednesday, June 12th as they discuss trends and favourite campaigns from the 2025 Gerety Awards.



Moderated by Emma Johnston-Wheeler, journalist at Campaign Canada, the panel includes: Nicole Ellerton, creative director and jury president; Cher Campbell, global executive creative director EDELMAN and Josefina Nadurata, co-founder/executive producer Holiday Films | Holiday United Group (H.U.G)



See the full shortlist here.

