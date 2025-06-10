Gerety Awards 2025 Shortlist Revealed

​Gerety Awards reveals the global shortlist following jury sessions in London and around the world.



The Cheeky Controller, Unsilence the Crowd, Liming With Gran, Never Just A Period and The Gifting Hour are some of the shortlisted campaigns from the UK in this year’s edition of Gerety Awards.



You can watch the jury insight panels LIVE from the UK, USA, Brazil, Canada, France, Australia, South East Asia, Romania, LATAM, Spain, South Africa, MEA and Colombia.

Emma de la Fosse, former CCO Edelman and London jury president commented,

“The entries were put through their paces by a jury who were totally ego-free. There was just deep expertise and insight from a wide spectrum of skillsets, PR to Digital Design, that fuelled respectful and informed debate with plenty of laughs along the way."



Shortlist Highlights:



Germany, USA, UK and France are the countries with the most works among the finalists.



VML is the most shortlisted network

Kazakhstan, Paraguay and Croatia get into the shortlist for the first time at Gerety.

Art Direction sees the most shortlisted entries into the Craft CUT with works including

Unwrap The Summer, Connecting Europe and In Hot Water.



The most shortlisted campaign is Dancing Washers for Whirlpool by VML México.



The Grand jury will now choose the final winners which will be announced Tuesday, September 2nd. It will include Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Grand Prix, along with the overall Network and Agency of the year winners.



Watch some of this year’s jury as they discuss trends and favourite campaigns from the 2025 Gerety Awards at the Gerety Jury Insights taking place this week.



Moderated by Nicola Kemp, editorial director at Creativebrief the panel includes:



