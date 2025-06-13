senckađ
Graham Fink's TheArtSchool Returns

13/06/2025
Legendary creative underground movement is back after 15 years at UK Creative Festival

After a 15-year silence, TheArtSchool is back — and it’s kicking off its long-awaited return at this year’s UK Creative Festival.

Born in 2005 from the mind of legendary creative director Graham Fink, TheArtSchool was never really a school. It was more like a creative underground movement – built on raw, honest, no bullshit advice for students wanting to break into the world of advertising. As Graham says, “Success (in advertising) comes down to being in the right place, with the right people, at the right time. TheArtSchool is that place.”

More secret society than syllabus, TheArtSchool has one mission: to shake students out of the classroom and into the real world. It isn’t just about ads. It is about attitude. Craft. Living a creative life. From how to write a killer headline, to how to take a photo that punches. How to pitch a TV script. How to navigate social and PR. Energy. How to live.
Joining Graham will be surprise appearances from some of the industry’s biggest names, there to coach the next generation, working with them, telling them what no one else does.

“I’ve taught hundreds of students, many, now award-winning creatives running the show at top agencies. And it started with an afternoon like this. If you’re trying to break in, or already in and hungry for more, don’t miss this.” said Graham Fink.

The first session is hosted by The Creative Foundation, who run the free-to-attend Creative Careers Fair at the UK Creative Festival, and will take place as part of the festival programme on July 9th in Margate. It is open to all young creatives (18+) who register for the festival.

It will then appear at venues round the country in unison with The Creative Town Hall, a new initiative from the Creative Circle, created to inspire creativity and elevate the influence of the UK’s creative advertising industry on a global stage.

For more information on TheArtSchool, the Creative Careers Fair and tickets, visit here.

v2.25.1