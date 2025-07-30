Thinking of ‘Pleasing Yourself’? Harry Styles Wants to Help

We didn’t expect Harry Styles’ fashion and beauty brand, Pleasing, to expand into sexual wellness. And that’s on us because there were signs.



From the innuendo-heavy hit ‘Watermelon Sugar’ to the steamy copy describing his fragrances. The spicy warm scent of Closeness, for example, is supposed to evoke “A brush, a touch, a whispered ‘yes.’ Skin pressed against skin, soft, matte, glowing underneath the light of the moon, while still, deep water reflects swift-moving clouds from above,” per Pleasing’s website description. See, signs!



The next iteration for the brand is Pleasing Yourself, a launch of two ‘intimacy tools’ (a double-sided vibrator and lubricant, to be precise) and an invitation to “put pleasure exactly where it belongs: in your hands.” At the time of writing, both – priced at £68 and £25, respectively – are sold out on UK and American sites.

The expansion has a clear goal, “to explore sexual wellness through a lens of emotional depth, cultural fluency, joy and pleasure, and genuine care. For Pleasing, this category is not about provocation, trend-chasing, or prescription – it’s an invitation into a broader, more open conversation about sex as a space of connection, expression, and self-awareness for all,” the brand states.

From a brand perspective, this is an interesting move at a time when the market is saturated with celebrity-founded and endorsed beauty companies, like Pleasing itself. Sexual wellness, however, feels like a new arena to explore. Not many celebrities have dared associate with sex quite so explicitly, despite trading on their sexuality casually and frequently. The example that springs to my mind is a candle by Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop brand called ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’, featuring notes of geranium, bergamot, and cedar. The website itself sells a selection of luxury sex toys and accessories.



What’s even more interesting about the launch of Pleasing Yourself is a collaboration with the Planned Parenthood Federation of America (PPFA), a non-profit organisation that provides sexual health care in the United States and globally, in a broad effort to educate the public about sexual health and wellness. This will include a series of videos aiming to educate and empower people to make informed, confident choices about their sexual health.



Calvin Innes, GM and ECD at Jung von Matt NERD, says the launch is “really smart branding,” adding, “For celebrity-led brands, especially those with gen z and millennial followings, expansion into categories like wellness and intimacy is a move toward authenticity and lifestyle alignment. Audiences that inhabit these spaces want more than a range of new products. They want permission to explore identity, pleasure, and self-expression, all within a brand world that feels inclusive and unfiltered.”

​Lauren Castagni Mote, founder at fandom-first agency Sage7, sees the launch as much more than a “savvy brand extension,” and she sees it as “a sign he’s growing with his core fanbase.” Crucially for Lauren, “he’s not selling sex, he’s selling liberation, confidence, and curiosity. It's the next logical move for an artist who’s built his brand on fluidity and freedom.”



Suzanne Barker, strategy partner at AMV BBDO, says, “Bravo to Harry for making some waves.” She does see it as a brand extension but a really, really smart one. “Many celeb brands are anchored in one category. Harry’s brand ‘Pleasing’ started with nail polish, moved to fragrance, apparel, and now onto sex toys. Harry sees the potential in creating a wider ecosystem of products to ultimately attract more people.” The purpose at the centre of the launch is something Suzanne commends. “Harry could have just launched sex toys superficially. But instead, he partnered with Planned Parenthood – and it’s not the first time. If only every celeb launch had a more purposeful angle.”



“The thing that I love about Harry's new ‘sexual wellness’ space isn't just that he opened with a double-sided dildo (all the better to make you think),” says We Are Moon Rabbit’s planner, Steve Walls, “but that it wasn't a stunt.” For Steve, it’s a bit of an antidote to the current pop culture mood. “While Oasis are turning back the clock and knocking out bucket hats by the thousands to men ear-deep in beer and Viagra-enhanced male potency, Harry is taking his willingness to play in more grey, more gay, more switch, more fluid areas.”

Amy Gilmore, strategy planner at Untangld, is impressed with the tone of the launch, noting that Pleasing Yourself is “neither crude nor performatively provocative. These are products grounded in research, design-forward in their aesthetics, and unapologetically safe. More than a celebrity endorsement, his foray into the realm of pleasure signals an attempt to reframe the conversation – eschewing the sensationalism of, say, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop – for something more enduring: sexual wellness as an everyday, legitimate part of personal care and more importantly, culture.”



Just like Styles himself, Pleasing already had a strong aesthetic thanks to the brand’s creative director (and celebrity stylist) Harry Lambert; Pleasing Yourself builds on it further through campaign imagery full of muted, flesh-like tones, soft lines, and gentle suggestion.



“The products look great,” Lauren says. “They’re stylish, playful, beautifully shot, but still intimate and luxurious (there’s definitely a little Harry x Gucci-era energy in there). He’s moving into a category that’s long overdue for aesthetic disruption, and doing it in a way that feels very him: sensual, not sleazy. Inclusive, not clinical. This is a Goop-move for the TikTok generation.”



Is it a smart move when his fanbase is primarily gen z and is said to be one of the most puritanical generations around? For Amy, the answer is a resounding ‘yes’ because “the truth is more nuanced. They are not shying away from pleasure, they're just insisting it meet them on their terms: with ethics, consent, and a vocabulary that matches their values. For brands, this is more than a cultural shift; it’s a commercial one. The market for intimacy is ripe for reinvention.”

In a moment when the dominant cultural conversation around sex operates within an artificially created binary, Pleasing Yourself feels like a welcome alternative. “The message lands with surprising gravity: pleasure can be soft-edged, curious, and inclusive,” Amy says.



Steve can see the need for a persona like Styles and his brand. “We now have an icon who says that sexuality isn't a prescription. That you don't need another person to find pleasure. That experimentation is often freer when undertaken alone. That sexy is a you thing, not a rockstar thing. I love that the pushback against trad wife, trad roles, ‘your body, my choice’ and ‘pray the gay away’ is this gentle, this fluid, this quiet,” he explains.



And the launch also brings undeniable value to Styles’ brand and persona. “The ultimate master brand in this equation is Harry Styles. Anything he comes out with is a reflection of himself. Associating himself with ‘all things pleasing’ only helps to reinforce his heart-throb persona,” Suzanne states.



Calvin can see how, from a fandom perspective, Pleasing Yourself will deepen engagement. “Fans of Styles and the brand are invited into a shared ethos, where intimacy and sex are normalised in a way that feels natural to a younger, more open audience. Generally, when a celebrity brand makes a bold move like this, it creates conversation, culture, and awakens the community. And, let’s be honest, this is the holy trinity of modern marketing.”



Lauren's view is that celebrities’ move into sexual wellness is “the new frontier. Not just launching random products, but creating ventures and building tools for self-expression. Done right, it's not just income – it's cultural impact.”

