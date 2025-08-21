Global Academy Celebrates Best Ever Results and Expands Opportunities for Young Creatives

​Global Academy is celebrating the best examination results in its history, marking a new era of ambition, creativity, and success. These results confirm Global Academy’s place as a national leader in creative education – the only school in the country where students begin preparing for careers in the media and entertainment industry from the age of 14, while also achieving record outcomes in core academic subjects.



Headline Results 2024/25



33% of all grades awarded at the very top level (7–9 or Distinction/Distinction*),

compared with a national average of around 22% at 7–9.



compared with a national average of around 22% at 7–9. Media Production (UAL): 43% Distinction+, more than double the national benchmark

of 19%.



of 19%. Music Production (RSL): 48.5% Distinction+, an exceptional result showcasing the

strength of Global Academy’s creative pathways.



strength of Global Academy’s creative pathways. Creative Digital Media (RSL Extended): 34.9% Distinction+.



Drama (GCSE): 42% at grades 9–6, with a significant proportion at the very top end.



These outcomes mean that Global Academy students are outperforming national averages at the highest levels, proving that the Academy is not only a creative powerhouse but also an academic school where ambition and excellence are central.



James Murray-Walsh, principal of Global Academy, said, “These are the best results in our history, and they belong to our incredible students. A third of all grades awarded were at the very top level – far above national averages – which is an extraordinary achievement. It proves that our students don’t just pass their qualifications, they excel in them. Their creativity, determination, and resilience reflect exactly what Ofsted recognised in our Outstanding judgement, and I could not be prouder. At Global Academy we do education differently – our students don’t just sit exams, they build futures.”



And this is only the start of Global Academy’s growth. From this September, every student will be equipped with an iPad, ensuring equal access to world-class digital tools and breaking down barriers to creativity and learning. The Academy is also celebrating being oversubscribed for September 2025, as more and more families recognise the power of its unique approach to education.



Looking to the future, the Academy will continue to push boundaries and open doors. From September 2026, Global Academy will launch its new Media Scholars programme, offering aptitude-based places for 10% of Year 10 students with exceptional creative skills – further cementing its reputation for nurturing the very best creative talent. And this November, two brand-new Saturday Schools will open in South London and Scotland, giving students as young as Year 8 the chance to begin their Global Academy journey early and gain hands-on experience in the media world.



With its best-ever results, oversubscription, digital transformation, and expansion into Saturday Schools and Scholars places, Global Academy is firmly established as the school where academic excellence meets creative industry expertise. It is the school of the future – doing education differently, unlocking potential earlier, and preparing young people for life and success in the fast-moving world of media and entertainment.