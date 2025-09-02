senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Group745

German Bank Sparkasse Simplifies Customer Experience Through PAYBACK Partnership

02/09/2025
23
Share
Scholz & Friends Hamburg developed the new 360 campaign for Sparkasse and PAYBACK partnership

The German bank Sparkasse and PAYBACK, Germany’s largest bonus point program, collaborated on a new national campaign that combines the bank card with the bonus programme.

After linking their Sparkasse banking card with the PAYBACK programme, customers can now automatically collect points when paying with their Sparkasse card. Those who link their Sparkassen-Card with PAYBACK by October 30th 2025, will automatically participate in the one million PAYBACK points prize draw.

The 360-degree campaign was launched across TV, cinema, OOH, radio, and digital platforms, reaching a broad target audience.

In the TV spot, Scholz & Friends Hamburg brings the partnership to life with humour. Central characters are Carla, the smart, calm heroine, and Sven-Dennis, an exaggerated motivational coach. The goal of the spot is to demonstrate the simplicity of linking the PAYBACK program.

Marielle Wilsdorf, partner and managing director of creation at Scholz & Friends Hamburg, said: “With this campaign, we are not just promoting a product but conveying the feeling of ease and clever savings.”

Another asset of the partnership is an incentive with a daily draw of one million PAYBACK points encourages linking the Sparkassen-Card with the PAYBACK account.

Silke Lehm, co-head of the Newsroom of the Sparkassen Financegroup (Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe), said: “The partnership with PAYBACK is a milestone for the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe and makes life easier for our customers. Paying and collecting points at the same time – that’s a genuine everyday advantage.”

Janine Schumann, Head of Campaign Management in the Newsroom of the Sparkassen Financegroup (Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe) adds: “The humorous execution and distinctive characters ensure that the advantage of the Sparkassen-Card remains memorable.”


Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Scholz & Friends
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Scholz & Friends
Sparkasse and PAYBACK Partnership
Sparkasse & PAYBACK
02/09/2025
Run Boys Run
McDonald's
06/08/2025
The Champions
McDonald's
06/08/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
Our Products
About Us
Contact
Editorial Toolkit
GDPR Guide
Help & FAQ
Privacy & Cookie Policy
Terms & Conditions
Newsletters
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1