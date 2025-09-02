German Bank Sparkasse Simplifies Customer Experience Through PAYBACK Partnership

The German bank Sparkasse and PAYBACK, Germany’s largest bonus point program, collaborated on a new national campaign that combines the bank card with the bonus programme.

After linking their Sparkasse banking card with the PAYBACK programme, customers can now automatically collect points when paying with their Sparkasse card. Those who link their Sparkassen-Card with PAYBACK by October 30th 2025, will automatically participate in the one million PAYBACK points prize draw.

The 360-degree campaign was launched across TV, cinema, OOH, radio, and digital platforms, reaching a broad target audience.

In the TV spot, Scholz & Friends Hamburg brings the partnership to life with humour. Central characters are Carla, the smart, calm heroine, and Sven-Dennis, an exaggerated motivational coach. The goal of the spot is to demonstrate the simplicity of linking the PAYBACK program.

Marielle Wilsdorf, partner and managing director of creation at Scholz & Friends Hamburg, said: “With this campaign, we are not just promoting a product but conveying the feeling of ease and clever savings.”

Another asset of the partnership is an incentive with a daily draw of one million PAYBACK points encourages linking the Sparkassen-Card with the PAYBACK account.

Silke Lehm, co-head of the Newsroom of the Sparkassen Financegroup (Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe), said: “The partnership with PAYBACK is a milestone for the Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe and makes life easier for our customers. Paying and collecting points at the same time – that’s a genuine everyday advantage.”

Janine Schumann, Head of Campaign Management in the Newsroom of the Sparkassen Financegroup (Sparkassen-Finanzgruppe) adds: “The humorous execution and distinctive characters ensure that the advantage of the Sparkassen-Card remains memorable.”



