Gerety Talks with Ketchum

A new edition of Gerety Talks from the award that brings together some of the greatest creative leaders each year to look at work from a powerful perspective.

Featuring Indy Selvarajah, chief creative officer, Global Markets and Katie Lock, producer who join the Gerety talks to discuss their campaign, Liming with Gran for University of Cambridge and Genomics England.

Indy is an award-winning ECD / CCO with 13 years’ experience across a multitude of creative industries. He started his career as an artist showing work at galleries + museums including The Tate, Serpentine Gallery, Barbican + Whitney Museum of American Art in NY. He then wrote a TV show for Channel 4, ‘Ain’t it Funny Being Coloured?’ exec produced by Charlie Brooker, winning a Guardian Top 50 TV Show of the year. Next, into Advertising, where he created + wrote award-winning work including the Thierry Henry Sky Sports film, which is still the most viewed advert in 24hrs in facebook history; 21 million views + the 3rd most watched ad in the world that week.

Indy then moved to PR agencies and joined PR agency Ketchum in 2021 as ECD and in the past three years he has built one of the most diverse creative departments in the industry with 65% female + those from backgrounds including Iranian, Peruvian, Jamaican, Polish, Nigerian + Brazilian. And, with only six Creatives in the Dept, the agency has now won over 25 creative awards. Indy was a finalist for Campaign’s Creative Leader of the year (the only person from a PR Agency), and in 2024 won Provoke EMEA’s Creative of The Year + led Ketchum London to one of WARC’s Top 10 of creatively awarded agencies in UK 2024. Finally, + importantly, in 2016 he set up 8AndRising, an initiative to get more young people of colour into the creative industries. To date, the scheme has spoken to over 800 young people.

Katie has 10 years of producer experience, most recently as acting lead producer at Ketchum working on impactful campaigns for Adobe Women’s FA Cup, Samsung and Mars; Twix & Celebrations. Previously working with clients such as Otex, INEOS and Freederm when at Bray Leino.

A passion for storytelling and creative craft, Katie works with cross-functional teams within the agency to bring ideas from concept to to execution for content, social, TVC’s, OOH and experiential. Working closely with creatives, clients & client teams to ensure the brief is met & the final execution works for the brand.

Katie is interested in exploring new trends, especially in the new world with AI and how that shapes the future of production ensuring creative campaigns are still compelling and purposeful.

With special thanks to the Gerety talk partners: Ketchum, AdsofBrands, The Industry Club, Tantor Films and Maestro Design.

Watch here.

