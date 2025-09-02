Gerety Awards Names 2025 Winners

​AMVBBDO is the most awarded UK agency and wins a Grand Prix at this years Gerety Awards. Other winners include MullenLowe UK, Riff Raff Films, Edelman, NOMINT, McCann London, VML UK, Ketchum and Biscuit Filmworks.



The four outstanding campaigns rewarded with a Grand Prix this year are Senna’s Cut, Never Just a Period, The Final Copy of Ilon Specht and Price Packs.



The powerful Gerety jury counted this year with a record participation of 270 judges from 52 different countries, scrutinising the work through a powerful perspective to reward the best creative campaigns. The complete list of winners includes four Grand Prix, 36 Gold, 80 Silver and 65 Bronze, with first time recognitions for Paraguay and Kazakhstan.



The Grand Prix winners include:



The Final Copy of Ilon Specht for L'Oréal Paris by McCann Paris (France) in the Entertainment CUT, Online Video



for L'Oréal Paris by McCann Paris (France) in the Entertainment CUT, Online Video Senna's Cut for Netflix by Monks Buenos Aires (Argentina) in the Craft CUT, Editing



for Netflix by Monks Buenos Aires (Argentina) in the Craft CUT, Editing Price Packs for PENNY by SERVICEPLAN GERMANY in the Communication Cut, Product & Packaging Design



for PENNY by SERVICEPLAN GERMANY in the Communication Cut, Product & Packaging Design Never Just A Period for Bodyform/Libresse by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO (United Kingdom) in the Craft Cut, Art Direction



AMV BBDO is the most awarded UK agency with one Grand Prix, five gold, two silver.



The other UK winners are McCann London with two gold for The Cheeky Controller for Xbox; MullenLowe UK with one gold, one silver and one bronze with the campaign It's Part of the Game-Dirt is Good for Persil; NOMINT with four silver with In Hot Water for WWF; VML UK with three silver and one bronze for Unsilence the Crowd for Sela; Riff Raff Films with two silver with the campaigns Usyk Vs Fury 'Reignited' for Riyadh Season and Wherever We Go for Telstra and a bronze for Everything or Nothing for 'General Entertainment Authority'; Edelman with one silver and one bronze with The Mayo Exchange for Hellmann's; Biscuit Filmworks with one silver with the campaign Paris Paralympics : 2024 Considering What for Channel 4 and Ketchum with one bronze for Liming with Gran for University of Cambridge & Genomics England.



About the AMVBBDO Grand Prix, Grand Jury Member Rifah Qadri, executive director marketing easypaisa from Pakistan had the following to say, “Never just a period is a masterclass in storytelling, every frame amplifies emotion wit and urgency of the message. The pacing”, the transitions and the visual juxtapositions pull you in and make it unforgettable, turning a sensitive subject impossible to ignore.” Oriane (Abouattier) Canfrin, head of marketing and communications, Ecobank and Grand Jury member from Côte d'Ivoire added, “Never Just A Period is the kind of work that transcends borders, industries, and generations. Whatever our background, profession, or age, as women we’ve all felt (or should feel) concerned by the message it carries. It’s bold, unapologetic, and beautifully executed. This campaign breaks taboos, and it builds empathy with striking aesthetics and that, to me, is Grand Prix-worthy.”



UK Grand Jury member, Jo-ann Robertson CEO, global markets at Ketchum also commented on the other Craft Grand Prix, “Senna’s cut is a masterpiece in craft. The pacing of the film to Senna’s 1990 record-breaking Monaco lap leaves the viewer breathless and determined to watch the documentary. On first viewing I was in awe of the editing and both the idea and the execution are deserving of a Gerety Grand Prix.”



Grand Jury member Nwakaego Boyo, founder/ managing director, Temple Productions from Nigeria commented on McCann’s Paris Grand Prix, “Not just a powerful female manifesto but it is a really compelling emotional film, combining traditional film craft, authentic and immersive storytelling that resonates really powerfully”.



“As a marketer on the African continent, I can honestly say that this campaign touched me deeply. In these tough economic times, when people are overwhelmed and brands are under pressure, it reminds us that marketing can still connect through empathy, truth, and courage. It’s soft yet powerful - feminine values we need more of in our industry. It doesn’t shout, it speaks. It doesn’t sell, it moves. In a world full of noise, this campaign chose meaning - and that’s why it deserves the Grand Prix” added Waithera Kabiru, Africa Digital Hub - Lead Diageo Africa, Grand Jury member from Kenya, about Price Packs for PENNY.



Watch some of this year’s jury as they discuss trends and favourite campaigns from the 2025 Gerety Awards with the Gerety Grand Jury Insight panels taking place this week here.



See all of the 2025 winners here.

