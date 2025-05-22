Gerety Awards 2025 Jury Insights from New York

As well as defining the Gerety 2025 global shortlist the New York jury session will choose the US agency and production company of the year.

There are 15 locations for the jury sessions this year: New York, Toronto, London, Paris, Central and Eastern Europe, Southeast Asia, Düsseldorf, Madrid, Milan, LATAM, Melbourne, MEA, Los Angeles, Tokyo, and São Paulo. In total more than 250 judges from 50 countries will join the 2025 Gerety Awards.

Just like in previous year’s post judging Gerety organises jury insight panels with the leading trade press titles from around the world so that a few judges from each jury group can discuss their favourite works and trends.

The New York Jury Insight panel is moderated by Luz Corona , Editor at Campaign US, the panel includes:

Rosie Bardales, Chief Creative Officer, VML

Elena Knox, ECD, BBDO New York

Whitney Headen, CEO, 19parkinc

Marie Lamonica, Managing Director, Creative, We Are Rosie

RSVP for:

The Jury Insights here.

Gerety VIP Diamond BBQ Party in Cannes here.

