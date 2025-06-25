senckađ
General Mills’ Progresso and Edelman Win Gold and Silver at Cannes  Lions

25/06/2025
Edelman and General Mills won for its work on Soup Drops, that turned its iconic chicken noodle into a hard candy drop

Edelman and General Mills took home Gold and Silver at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of creativity for its work on Soup Drops - a cold and flu season launch for Progresso that turned its iconic chicken noodle into a hard candy drop.  

Designed to hijack the critical cold and flu season, the campaign paid off: 

  • Instant sell outs, on three separate occasions, with the final batch vanishing in under eight minutes with 1M+ site visits
  • Achieved a 196% increase in top-of-mind awareness 
  • Delivered a 47point jump in soup brand association 
  • Saw a 27% rise in consumers naming Progresso their go to soup
  • Generated 12.8 billion earned media impressions over 16 consecutive days of press
  • Built buzz with influencer activations, social surprise-and-delights, media outreach and even late-night TV cameos on SNL and The Tonight Show 

Instead of battling in the crowded soup aisle, Edelman repositioned Progresso right where people reach first when sick - cough drops, bringing the comfort of soup in an unexpected format and delivering joy in the heart of the sickest month of the year. The result: Progresso outpaced its top competitor’s growth during flu season, and Edelman proved once again why Chicago’s own agency giant continues to sweep the global stage for creativity.  

Credits
