General Mills’ Progresso and Edelman Win Gold and Silver at Cannes  Lions

Edelman and General Mills took home Gold and Silver at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of creativity for its work on Soup Drops - a cold and flu season launch for Progresso that turned its iconic chicken noodle into a hard candy drop.



Designed to hijack the critical cold and flu season, the campaign paid off:



Instant sell outs, on three separate occasions, with the final batch vanishing in under eight minutes with 1M+ site visits



Achieved a 196% increase in top-of-mind awareness



Delivered a 47point jump in soup brand association



Saw a 27% rise in consumers naming Progresso their go to soup



Generated 12.8 billion earned media impressions over 16 consecutive days of press



Built buzz with influencer activations, social surprise-and-delights, media outreach and even late-night TV cameos on SNL and The Tonight Show



Instead of battling in the crowded soup aisle, Edelman repositioned Progresso right where people reach first when sick - cough drops, bringing the comfort of soup in an unexpected format and delivering joy in the heart of the sickest month of the year. The result: Progresso outpaced its top competitor’s growth during flu season, and Edelman proved once again why Chicago’s own agency giant continues to sweep the global stage for creativity.

