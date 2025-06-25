General Mills’ Progresso and Edelman Win Gold and Silver at Cannes  Lions

Edelman and General Mills took home Gold and Silver at the 2025 Cannes Lions International Festival of creativity for its work on Soup Drops - a cold and flu season launch for Progresso that turned its iconic chicken noodle into a hard candy drop.
Designed to hijack the critical cold and flu season, the campaign paid off:
Instead of battling in the crowded soup aisle, Edelman repositioned Progresso right where people reach first when sick - cough drops, bringing the comfort of soup in an unexpected format and delivering joy in the heart of the sickest month of the year. The result: Progresso outpaced its top competitor’s growth during flu season, and Edelman proved once again why Chicago’s own agency giant continues to sweep the global stage for creativity.