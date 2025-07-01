GWM Hybrid Prompts "Ooohs" in Launch Campaign with Thinkerbell

Building on GWM’s ‘Go With More’ platform, the latest work showcases exactly why the GWM Haval H6 Hybrid delivers more OOOHs.

The SUV is packed with stylish features like a heated steering wheel, wireless charging, 14.6” infotainment screen, electric tailgate with handsfree opening, panoramic sunroof, auto parking assist, reverse assist and autonomous braking, each feature giving you another reason to OOOH.

Steve Maciver, head of marketing and Communications at GWM, said, “We’re extremely proud to be launching the GWM Haval H6 Hybrid to Australia. The GWM Haval has already demonstrated its popularity as an amazing value, tech-filled SUV, and the new H6 is packed with even more -- from the hybrid technology to, my favourite, the personalised voice assistant.”

More than 1,000 OOOHs will be seen and heard across screens, radio, out-of-home and print.

Tom Wenborn, chief creative tinker at Thinkerbell, said “When you take the GWM Haval H6 for a spin you’re instantly struck with how well appointed it is. It has features coming out the wazoo and each of those features leaves you using the universal word for ‘impressed’... OOOH”

In response to the new H6’s panoramic sunroof, Darren Armstrong, local father of three, added, “OoooOOOooh”.

