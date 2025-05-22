Future Creatives Take the Spotlight at SXSW London Sessions

With SXSW London just weeks away, SXSW London Sessions have unveiled an events programme specifically designed to inspire and encourage young people interested in careers in the creative industries.

All held in the Biscuit Building in the heart of Shoreditch, there will be a panel focused on film, a DJ night and a special NetWERK-ing event from legendary London Club Night Queer Bruk. Industry talent such as author and broadcaster Liv Little, Kaylee Golding (from BBC Radio 1Xtra) and BAFTA-winning writer and director Rich Peppiatt will take part in select events, as well as a whole host of other creative minds.

You can sign up for free tickets to the Tuesday and Thursday sessions, with Wednesday’s music event a fundraiser for The Finishing School Foundation, a charity which delivers practical support to NEET talents, removing access barriers to Brixton Finishing School’s free programmes.

See below for the full programme.

Tuesday 3rd June | On Screen with Film4

This event is SOLD OUT - sign up to waitlist​

6:30pm - 8:30pm

A panel discussion and Q&A moderated by author and broadcaster Liv Little.

On the panel: Rich Peppiatt, Margot Bowman, Iggy London and Thea Gajić.

Wednesday 4th June | On the Decks

​Tickets start from £5 - purchase on DICE​

6:30pm - 10:30pm

Back-to-back DJ talent, headlined by Kaylee Golding (BBC Radio 1Xtra) - featuring sets from Talia A. Darling, Shadobeni, DJ Harvz and Lue.

Thursday 5th June | Queer Bruk presents On NetWERK-ing with The Romans

​Sign up for FREE tickets on OutSavvy​

6:30pm - 10:30pm

Kicking off Pride Month, The Romans is partnering with legendary London club night Queer Bruk to curate a one-night-only NetWERK-ing event. Ravers can make connections with young creatives and the UK’s top industry leaders alike, while getting to hear classic Queer Bruk sounds from some of their incredible resident DJs.

Randel Bryan, managing director at SXSW London commented, “With just weeks to go before the inaugural European event, we’re thrilled to be launching this series of events that embody the core ethos of SXSW London. These events aim to bring unique opportunities to the next generation of talent across our creative industries. Young people will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant and dynamic creative culture we’re proud to celebrate, with one-of-a-kind events to inspire and motivate the next wave of talent.”

​Ally Owen, Brixton Finishing School said, “These events are an amazing way for our community of young people to gain access to incredible inspiration during SXSW London. Whether it’s hearing from a BAFTA-winning director, or discovering ways of monetizing creative endeavours, we want to open doors that often remain shut for curious next generation talent.”

This series of events is hosted by the Mother Family and are supported by White Claw.

