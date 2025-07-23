Gushers Dares Parents to Lay Down the Law on Fun

Most American kids have heard the phrase “stop playing with your food” plenty of times. But in General Mills’ latest campaign for Gushers, Fruit by the Foot and Fruit Roll-Ups, this infamous phrase is flipped on its head by encouraging parents to give their kids an earful for not playing with their fruit flavoured-snacks.

The ‘You Better Be Playing’ campaign is the first from Goodby Silverstein & Partners (GS&P) for the beloved fruit snacks brands, and it all started with the products: Gushers, Fruit by the Foot and Fruit Roll-ups are made to be played with.

“We know kids are playing less and growing up too fast,” said Stephanie Lensing, brand experience manager for Gushers. “On the heels of the ‘90s summer trend, we’re reminding parents of their own childhoods and the fun they had with Gushers, Fruit by the Foot and Fruit Roll-Ups and how they can encourage their kids to play more – with their food!”

‘You Better Be Playing’ is directed by critically acclaimed MJZ filmmaker Dante Ariola. From cinematic motivational baseball speeches to stern talking-tos after school, each spot hilariously spins a classic “tough talk” moment where parents teach by example and demonstrate to their kids how to let loose and play.

“We had the unique opportunity to advertise these iconic products from the 90s to the parents that grew up with them when they were their kids' age,” said Hanna Wittmark, creative director and art director at GS&P, “Parents want their kids to have the same playful experiences they had growing up.”

Kate Baynham, creative director and writer at GS&P continued, “The adult-forward tone and dry humour of ‘You Better Be Playing’ feels incredibly refreshing in a category oversaturated with wacky surrealism.”

“So have the tough talk with your kid this school year and show ‘em all the play they could be doing with your next box of Gushers, Fruit by the Foot and Fruit Roll-ups,” said Stephanie.

