senckađ
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
Group745
EDITION
Global
USA
UK
AUNZ
CANADA
IRELAND
FRANCE
GERMANY
ASIA
EUROPE
LATAM
MEA
Edition : InternationalLanguage : English
HOME
NEWS
CREATIVE LIBRARY
IMMORTAL AWARDS
MEMBER COMPANIES
PEOPLE
JOBS
How LBB WorksPlans & PricingEditorial Toolkit
editionRectangle
news
Awards and Events in association withAwards & Events
Group745

Fresh Film Supports Indigenous-Led Documentary The Opening Address

22/05/2025
83
Share
Pro bono film will will premier at Mountainfilm and is nominated at Santiago Wild

Fresh Film supports The Opening Address - a powerful short documentary created pro bono in close collaboration with the Akwesasne Mohawk community and the Akwesasne Freedom School. The film has been nominated for a Conservation Award at Chile’s Santiago Wild Film Festival - Latin America’s leading environmental film festival — and will also open the Mountainfilm 2025 in Telluride, Colorado.

At the heart of the film is the Ohen:ton Karihwatehkwen, a sacred Haudenosaunee (Iroquois Confederacy) prayer traditionally spoken at the start and end of gatherings. Through evocative imagery, spoken word, and an original score, the film offers audiences a deeply moving invitation to pause, connect with the natural world, and reflect on our shared responsibilities to all living beings.

The Opening Address will be part of Mountainfilm’s featured panel on Indigenous-led conservation, alongside speakers including co-director Konwanahktotha Alvera Sargent of the Mohawk Nation at Akwesasne, US Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland, activist Jade Begay, author Sherri Mitchell, scholar Kyle Whyte, and artist Clarence Lee Cruz.

Co-directed by Konwanahktotha Alvera Sargent and produced by Fresh Film, in collaboration with a team of Indigenous educators, artists, and elders, the project is a celebration of ancestral knowledge and a call for deeper reciprocity between people and the planet.

Fresh Film is honoured to support storytelling that uplifts ancestral knowledge and envisions a more reciprocal relationship between people and planet, rooted in our beliefs of family, community and caring for the planet.

Check out more from Fresh Film here

Credits
Add my Credit
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
More News from Fresh Film
ALL THEIR NEWS
Work from Fresh Film
Sky High Melody Maker
Maybelline’
04/06/2025
One True Dove
Dove
23/05/2025
The Opening Address
Akwesasne Mohawk Commnunity
22/05/2025
ALL THEIR WORK
SUBSCRIBE TO LBB’S newsletter
Enter your email
FOLLOW US
ABOUT US
CONTACT
EDITORIAL TOOLKIT
GDPR GUIDE
HELP & FAQ
PRIVACY & COOKIE POLICY
TERMS & CONDITIONS
NEWSLETTERS
Create your own LBB icons
How it works
Plans & Pricing
LBB’s Global Sponsor
Group745
Language:
English
© 2005-2023 LBB Ltd·Privacy and Cookie Policy·Terms and Conditions
v2.25.1