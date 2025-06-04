Maybelline and aespa's NingNing Unveil Futuristic Campaign for Sky High Mascara

​Fresh Film is proud to reveal a bold new campaign for Maybelline’s best-selling Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, starring NingNing—the newest brand ambassador and member of global K-pop sensation aespa.

Directed by Melody Maker, the film transports viewers to a high-concept, hyper-futuristic New York playground—complete with a colour-popping, gravity-defying rollercoaster and a world where creativity knows no bounds.

Building on Fresh’s longstanding collaboration with Maybelline and Gotham, the campaign was produced by Kim Griffin and Simon Petter at Fresh, who produced a film with a vibrant collision of green screen footage with hyper real CGI, creating a seamless animated world with bold styling and cinematic elegance.

Known for her unique ability to straddle fantasy and reality, Melody Maker brings her signature duality to the project. While fast-paced VFX and camera trickery drive the film’s high-energy aesthetic, it’s Melody’s talent for capturing beauty, fashion, and emotional intrigue that makes the piece truly unforgettable.

Post-production was with Singularity, who helped bring this electrifying world to life with their cutting-edge CGI and futuristic polish.

