Creative in association withGear Seven
Dove Embraces Multi Channel Challenge for Intensive Repair Campaign

25/07/2025
Fresh Film's Damien Krisl and Luiza de Moraes lead the way in supershoots for Dove Intensive Repair

Fresh Film is reshaping the future of brand campaigns - maximising creative output while streamlining production for modern, multi-channel demands. The recent supershoot for Dove Intensive Repair, in collaboration with VML London and Singapore, is a masterclass in how to deliver scale, impact and consistency across every channel.

Shot in Bangkok and serviced by Fresh Film’s local office, the supershoot was led by a dream team of creatives: Damien Krisl directed the hero films, Luiza de Moraes brought the social content to life, and Dennis Leupold captured the stills.

Designed for today’s content-hungry world, this ground breaking production brought together five units - TV, social, stills, product, and application - working simultaneously to create a rich, multi-platform asset library in one streamlined shoot. Backed by a 250-strong crew, the campaign proves how powerful content becomes when creative vision and production intelligence are perfectly aligned.

“Supershoots are how we make creative work harder and go further,” says Richard Carter-Hounslow, MD of Fresh Film. “It’s all about delivering consistency and scale without losing what makes an idea great in the first place.”

