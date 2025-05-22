Ford's Puma Gen-E Prowls the City Streets in Feline Inspired Spot

To launch the all-electric version of one of its bestselling passenger vehicle in Europe, Ford is releasing 'On the Prowl,' a high-energy campaign from Wieden+Kennedy, introducing the Puma Gen-E.



Set to the iconic track 'Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat,' the hero film follows the Gen-E prowling city streets, trading sly glances with feline friends and electric characters alike. It’s sleek, nimble, and cat-like by design…right down to the claw-shaped headlights.

The campaign supports the launch of the Puma Gen-E across all European markets, including the UK, France, Italy, Germany, and Spain. With the Puma holding the title as the UK’s best-selling car in both 2023 and 2024, this marks a significant moment in Ford’s continued EV rollout.

Directed by Pantera (Anonymous) and edited by Sam Rice-Edwards + Nik Hindson at The Assembly Rooms, the spot brings this 'big cat' to life in an electrifying way.



“To celebrate our well-loved Ford Puma going electric, we wanted to encapsulate the agility, energy, and dynamism of the Ford Puma Gen-E in a bold and playful way," commented Lyn West, brand content manager, Ford of Europe.

“To launch the new Ford Puma Gen-E, we imagined it as the new cat on the block— turning heads of both cats and humans alike as it prowls through the streets at night, set to the iconic 'Ev’rybody Wants to Be a Cat' from The Aristocats. Luckily, Ford loves cats as much as we do, and we embarked on a fun shoot with the team at Pantera who brought the concept to life brilliantly," said Alex Sattlecker, creative director at Wieden+Kennedy London.

