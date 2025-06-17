Finalists Announced for 46th AWARD Awards

Finalists for the 46th AWARD Awards, APAC’s most prestigious creative awards program, have been announced.



By category, entrants with the most finalist entries include:



Advertising: Clemenger BBDO and Special Australia with 21; Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song with 14; BMF and Ogilvy Australia with 12; DDB Group Australia and VML Australia with 11; TBWA\ Australia and DDB Group Aotearoa with nine.



Design: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire with four; Howatson+Company with three; R/GA Australia, DDB Group Australia, BMF and Akcelo all with two.



Craft: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire with 18; DIVISION with 17; Revolver with 13; FINCH with 12; Scoundrel with 11; +61 with eight and The Sweetshop with seven.



Film & Entertainment: Bear Meets Eagle On Fire with 18; BMF with seven; Special Australia with five; Clemenger BBDO, Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song and FCB New Zealand all with four.



Innovation: DDB Group Australia and DDB Group Aotearoa both with two.



Media: DDB Group Aotearoa, Dentsu Creative, Ogilvy Australia and VML Australia all with three; Bear Meets Eagle On Fire, Special Australia, TBWA\Australia, and TBWA\New Zealand all with two.



Purpose: VML Australia with eight; DDB Group Australia with six; Motion Sickness with five and Special Australia with four.



Strategy: BMF and Droga5 ANZ, part of Accenture Song both with two.



A full list of finalists can be accessed here.



The winners of the 46th AWARD Awards - including gold, silver, bronze, and top-ranked Special Award recipients - will be revealed during an in-person ceremony at This Way Up, Australia’s Advertising Festival of Creativity, on Thursday 14th August at Doltone House in Sydney.



This year, all accolades will be announced live on the night, and will be followed by an industry celebration.



Chairs for this year's AWARD Awards juries



See the full list of judges here.



Sponsors of the 46th AWARD Awards are Meta, Outdoor Media Association, Talentpay and B2B sponsor LinkedIn.

