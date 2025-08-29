FanDuel Enlists Luis Guzmán, Gronk to Champion Fan Betting

With 'The Bar,' FanDuel Sportsbook has set the scene for its latest brand chapter, enlisting Luis Guzmán to welcome fans into a world of betting, camaraderie, and fun. The fan-centric spots establish FanDuel Sportsbook as a welcoming home for all types of bettors, and is centred on relatable betting insights, from the 'Little Things' that each bettor roots for, to the social connections born of 'Thinking' about and planning your bets. In addition to Luis, you’ll see Rob Gronkowski (playing Rob Gronkowski) and an expanding universe of characters in and outside of the bar.

'The Bar' is a derivative of FanDuel Sportsbook’s recently launched brand platform, 'Play Your Game', that blends tech innovation with the passion of sports fandom. The new platform is rooted in FanDuel Sportsbook’s product advantage and the endless optionality it offers bettors. It’s paired with a sleek new design system for the FanDuel Sportsbook brand built to spotlight their industry-leading tech and to connect three distinct, full-funnel programs. All media is running throughout the football season across all NFL partner TV and streaming networks, The Ringer Podcast Network, showing up as an OOH takeover at Moynihan Station in NYC, in high impact units across social in Snap, TikTok and YouTube and beyond. All Futures Day and product work for 'Play Your Game' were produced in partnership with Arts & Letters in-house production studio, XYZ, whose approach mirrors the speed and precision of the game itself.

The Play Your Game omni-channel rollout includes:

Tech-Inspired Product Feature Films: Three high-fidelity films that showcase the sportsbook’s signature capabilities, from Same Game Parlays to live betting, bringing FanDuel’s premium design system to life.

The First-Ever Betting Holiday: 'Futures Day' for the NFL Season: Debuting August 26th, Futures Day taps into the preseason ritual of long-term betting, from Super Bowl champs to MVP predictions, creating a season-long reason for engagement. The launch film, debuting earlier this month, is set to Guns N’ Roses’ Welcome to the Jungle. Even FanDuel Sportsbook partner Bill Simmons has been hyping it on his podcast this month saying, 'Futures Day is everyday for me.' Future’s Day creative will appear on TV, streaming, OOH, Uber and Lyft, audio and paid social.

Luis Guzmán commented, “I had a blast with the FanDuel and Arts & Letters teams celebrating how betting makes sports more entertaining and fun. When it's done your way, it's even more thrilling. And when you get to celebrate among friends in a comfortable setting - that's what this is all about. So you know what I say? Cheers to that."

FanDuel Sportsbook managing director, Karol Corcoran said, “We wanted our new brand platform to reflect our love of fans and fandom and our commitment to empowering bettors in everything we do. Our partnership with Arts & Letters is built on those shared values. We’re thrilled about this work and the exciting plans we have to continue inventing new ways to deliver fans the superior experience they deserve.”

A&L founder and ECD, Charles Hodges, added, “Our experience in sports and tech has taught us that category leaders stay ahead by doubling down on the intersection of product truth and audience insight. FanDuel has an inspiring tradition of product innovation in the arena and needed a brand platform that could help pull it all together in a way that could help them chart the next chapter of growth across not only their marketing efforts, but their product and company. We’re thrilled about the potential that Play Your Game has to add even more depth and dimension to everything – and everyone – in the FanDuel ecosystem.”