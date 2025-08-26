senckađ
BBH Singapore Launches ‘Come Back To Calm’ Campaign for Fairfield by Marriott

26/08/2025
The campaign positions the hotel brand as a serene oasis amid travel’s sensory overload, with an online film capturing the balance between exploration and rest across

BBH Singapore  has created an ad campaign for Fairfield by Marriott, a part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, that shows how, in a world of sensory overload and travel overstimulation, Fairfield is your calm oasis — a place to rest, recharge, and head back out again.

'Come Back To Calm,' the new campaign platform, builds on Fairfield by Marriott’s 'The Beauty of Simplicity' positioning. The campaign presents Fairfield by Marriott as the hotel that gives you just what you need inside, so you can experience more outside.

This is the first work by BBH Singapore for Marriott International Asia Pacific excluding China (APEC) since winning the business following a pitch earlier this year.

The work centres on an online film that celebrates the ‘good chaos’ and sensory overload of the outside world — the noise, colour, spontaneity, and excitement of exploration — and positions Fairfield by Marriott as the counterbalance, a calm, pared-back sanctuary offering serenity. BBH Singapore aimed to create work that stays with the viewers, just as Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio creates experiences that stay with you.

The campaign will launch on Monday August 25th across Spotify, Jiohotstar, Meta, Youtube in India and run for one year.

Khairul Mondzi, executive creative director at BBH Singapore, said, “I remember stepping off a long-haul flight, utterly frazzled, and checking into my room. The door closed behind me and for the first time that day there was silence. No emails, no notifications, no plans. Just breathing. In that pause I felt more alive than I had in days. Then it hit me. Calm isn’t just rest. It’s what gives you the clarity and energy to really be present, to notice the world around you and to fully engage with it. It’s like being in the eye of the storm. That’s the feeling we wanted this campaign to capture."

Sid Tuli, managing director at BBH Singapore, said, "Marriott Bonvoy is home to some of the most iconic hospitality brands in the world — Marriott Hotels, Westin, Sheraton, Courtyard by Marriott, Lé Meridien, along with many others that are fast growing and on their way to becoming household names. Winning the remit to help them tell the brand story creatively across the region is a dream and we’re off to a great start. We can’t wait for you to see what’s next.”

