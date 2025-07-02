senckađ
news
Creative in association withGear Seven
Max the Stress Ball Makes Unhinged Return for Income Insurance

02/07/2025
Quirky campaign from BBH Singapore helps customers manage financial stress

Max the Stress Ball is back. And this time, he’s on a stress-fuelled rampage. In the latest campaign crafted by Income Insurance and BBH Singapore, the iconic human stress ball rages against the capital guarantee promised by Income Insurance’s Savings products - Gro Cash Plus and Gro Cash Sure - which means less financial stress for customers and, evidently, lesser need for stress balls.

The campaign targets middle-aged Singaporeans, those unwilling to take risks that could jeopardise their hard-earned savings but still looking to grow their wealth. It shows how Gro Cash Plus and Gro Cash Sure flip the script on financial anxiety, allowing customers to save with a confidence that renders Max the Stress Ball, obsolete. When your savings are capital guaranteed, you feel less financial stress, and your redundant stress ball gets stressed instead.

BBH Singapore first introduced Max the Stress Ball to unsuspecting audiences in 2023, in the debut campaign for Gro Cash Sure – one of Income Insurance’s most successful product launches to date.

Dhiren Amin, chief customer officer at Income Insurance, said, “Max the Stress Ball struck a chord when BBH Singapore first introduced him: a stress ball who is no longer needed because his owner faces less financial stress. We’re thrilled to bring him back to remind people that when you are financially secured, peace of mind isn’t just possible, it’s expected.”

Nico Tangara, associate creative director, BBH Singapore, said, “We were shocked and saddened to see the totally 100% real footage of Max the Stress Ball rampaging through his workplace. But this is the harsh reality of Income Insurance’s capital guarantee – Gro Cash Plus and Gro Cash Sure are putting stress balls everywhere out of work.”

The film will run on StarHub TV+, digital, in Golden Village cinemas, branches and OOH, with Max’s misadventures continuing across digital and social platforms as he navigates his next steps.

Max is rebranding, pivoting and social posting his way into relevance now that he’s out of a job and finding a new purpose. He’s exploring various gigs, including a corporate job. What role will Max take on eventually? Keep an eye out for Max’s journey on social platforms.

Credits
Add my Credit
