This Chewing Gum Sidesteps Singapore's Gum Ban

Chewing gum is famously banned in Singapore. So, to mark the nation’s 60th birthday, BBH Singapore is introducing what could be the country’s first legal chewing gum.



Called Unthinkables!, the 'gum' looks, tastes, and chews like gum, but is made without a gum base. That technicality makes it legally permissible, giving Singaporeans the full gum-chewing experience without risking a fine.



The ‘gum’ was co-created with Irene Chan, sugarcrafter and founder of Oni Cupcakes, who worked with BBH’s in-house Innovation Lab to prototype the perfect chew. The team tried over 60 combinations of exotic flavours and chewiness-enhancing ingredients to arrive at the final product.

Made from a hyper-chewy flavoured candy that’s fully water-soluble, the product sidesteps Singapore’s strict gum ban while making a statement about the agency’s appetite for impossible ideas.

Why is a creative agency making chewing gum?



Don’t worry, AI hasn’t left creative agencies seeking alternate business models. Unthinkables! is the agency’s showcase in disguise. Each unthinkable piece of gum comes with a printed QR code that links to an equally unthinkable piece of work from the agency’s portfolio. Such as Heinekicks, a viral and award-winning campaign for Heineken that turned sneakers into beer-filled art. Or Trapped, a full-fledged horror film created to launch a travel insurance for Income. Find out more about these campaigns and others here.



BBH envisions the ‘gum’ as a way to spark conversations about the creative potential of Unthinkable ideas – ideas that make the impossible possible and tackle business problems with fame-driving solutions.

​Sascha Kuntze, chief creative officer at BBH Singapore, said, “It’s unthinkable to launch a chewing gum in Singapore. Just like it was unthinkable to design a puffer jacket for the tropics to launch an extra-refreshing beer. But that’s the point. Creativity lets us solve problems by making the impossible possible.”



If you’d like a piece of ‘gum’, you might try writing to BBH Singapore for your fix. The product is not available for sale at your local candy store just yet. You can also contact BBH Singapore for an unthinkable idea of your own.

Facts about chewing gum in Singapore