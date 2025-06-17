Noah and BBH Singapore Put Men’s Health on the Agenda in Hong Kong with Ballsy Campaign

Telehealth platform Noah and creative agency BBH Singapore have teamed up in a bid to put the subject of men’s sexual health front and centre in Hong Kong – by appearing to put a pair of giant inflatable balls front and centre of the city’s world-famous harbourfront.

The balls in question were being towed by a barge emblazoned with the message ‘Men’s health is a big deal’, in footage seemingly captured by a tourist on their smartphone – one who is particularly amused when the giant orbs briefly align either side of a skyscraper.

Following some online speculation, Noah and BBH Singapore are laying claim to the footage – and can reveal that rather than requiring several hundred metres of PVC-coated polyester, a massive air pump and an intrepid barge captain, it was actually created with the help of VFX.

The spectacle might be cheeky, but the issue is serious: men in Hong Kong don’t talk about their health, especially sexual matters. In fact, 60% of men say they avoid discussing sexual health due to embarrassment* – which is the reason that Noah has teamed up with BBH Singapore to launch this campaign during Men’s Health Month. By sparking conversation and reducing stigma, Noah hopes to empower more men to take charge of their mental, physical and sexual wellbeing , and seek support when they need it.

Gaurav Gursahani, director of marketing at Noah, said, “We built Noah because stigma was louder than solutions when it came to men’s health. No man should feel embarrassed to take care of his health. But in reality, most do. That’s why we partnered with BBH Singapore to develop a campaign that doesn’t whisper about men’s health, it shouts.”

Sascha Kuntze, chief creative officer, BBH Singapore, said, “Sometimes, to get everyone’s attention about a topic everyone shies away from, all you need is…well you can see it in the stunt.”

* Source: Family Planning Association of Hong Kong

