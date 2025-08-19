senckađ
Brandon Expands Strategic Partnership With Idahoan Foods to Drive Digital Growth

19/08/2025
After three years of collaboration, Brandon takes on a broader role across creative, commerce, and digital channels, including a unified website transformation

Brandon, the results-obsessed, creatively integrated marketing agency, has expanded their strategic partnership with Idahoan Foods, the category-defining leader in premium dehydrated potato products. The move marks a powerful step forward in Idahoan’s digital transformation and omnichannel commerce road map.

After three years of bold collaboration across social media, influencer marketing, and content production, Idahoan is deepening its trust in Brandon—handing over the reins to even more channels critical to brand growth. This expanded scope includes creative strategy, campaign development, paid social media, paid search, email marketing, a supercharged social commerce strategy, and a phased website transformation. The project will focus on migrating two sites into one unified, high-performance platform with a long-term road map to integrate five international sites and their B2B experience for maximum speed, relevance, and retail impact.

“We’re honoured to have earned Idahoan’s trust over the past three years through the results we’ve delivered in social media, content and influencer marketing,” said Scott Brandon, CEO of Brandon. “This expansion is a direct result of the ideas, creativity, and measurable growth our teams have achieved together. We’re excited to build on that momentum, bringing the same level of innovation and execution to even more channels that are critical to Idahoan’s future success.”

Brandon isn’t your typical agency. As one of the best CPG marketing agencies, Brandon thrives at the intersection of analytics, culture, and creativity—connecting data to action, and action to outcomes. The agency’s role with Idahoan reflects its broader mission: to empower bold brands with strategy that punches above its weight and creativity that delivers more than 'likes'—it drives revenue.

“Brandon has proven to be more than just an agency—they’re a strategic growth partner,” said Chuck Coyle, director of e-commerce for Idahoan. “Their blend of creative integration and analytics-driven execution makes them uniquely positioned to help us deepen our customer engagement and fuel our long-term vision.”

From shopper insights to screen-deep storytelling, Brandon engineers growth through smart strategy, connected creativity, and relentless execution. For brands ready to dominate the digital shelf, Brandon is the agency that builds what’s next—and breaks what’s holding you back.

Explore Brandon’s work in CPG advertising, e-commerce marketing, and consumer brand transformation at www.thebrandonagency.com.

