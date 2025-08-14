senckađ
Brandon Explores the Value of Emotional Intelligence to Pet Care Brands

14/08/2025
7
Share
Brandon releases 2025 Playbook, 'Love-Driven Branding - The New Rules of Pet Care Marketing'

Brandon, a leading advertising agency for pet care and consumer brands, has unveiled its latest strategic guide: ‘Love-Driven Branding - The New Rules of Pet Care Marketing’. The 2025 playbook explores how emotional intelligence is reshaping how pet care brands must show up, speak up, and connect.

“The research confirms what pet parents have felt for years, that our pets are part of the family,” said Cary Murphy, chief strategy officer at Brandon. “From personalised diets to emotional support roles, the evolving expectations around pet care are reshaping the entire industry.”

Backed by proprietary research, the guide outlines key gaps between what pet parents feel and how they buy, and how brands can turn that disconnect into lasting relevance.
Top Insights From the Playbook:

  • 74.4% of owners see pets as family
  • Taste now beats health in food selection
  • Subscription fatigue is real (only 0.6% adoption)
  • In-store still matters (59.4% product discovery)

This playbook is a must-read packed with pet parent data, brand insights, and tail-wagging strategies to help your pet care brand lead where emotion meets loyalty.

Download the Playbook here.

