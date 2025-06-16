FCB Kinnect Wins at Cannes Lions for 4th Consecutive Year

​FCB Kinnect has won a Silver Lion at Cannes Lions 2025 for its ‘Too Yumm! To Cheer’ campaign created for Too Yumm!. The award highlights the strength of the longstanding partnership between FCB Kinnect and Too Yumm!, serving as a testament to the power of sustained collaboration and trust.

The campaign turned a stadium ban into snackable brilliance. With no access to sponsorships or in stadium sales, during India’s biggest cricket tournament, Too Yumm! pulled off a classic desi jugaad: the world’s first edible cheer signs. Giant chips designed as fan posters, complete with match slogans in edible ink, were packed individually for hygiene and smuggled into stadiums by fans. As they munched mid-match, the slogans disappeared, leaving just two words: Too Yumm! A snack disguised as a poster disguised as an ad, it slipped through rules and straight into the spotlight. More than a stunt, it was a moment of fan-fuelled rebellion, proving that in a league of big spenders, you don’t need a billboard to steal the game.

Rohan Mehta, CEO, FCB Kinnect said, “Our relationship with Too Yumm! spanning over five and a half years, that’s what this Cannes Lion represents. Building the brand with consistency, conviction, and craft. We’re here to prove that the slow burn builds the strongest fire. This moment is a testament to what long-term integration truly delivers. Real work, for real brands, with real impact, that’s always been the goal.”

Neville Shah, CCO, FCB Kinnect expressed, “It’s such an exciting thing to bring to life ideas that seem impossible and then win with brand partners who have been with us a long time. Who trust us. And this is just a representation of that. It takes an entire village to make an idea come to life and we are just so happy.”

FCB Kinnect continues to push boundaries, blending cultural insight with innovative storytelling, further establishing itself as a key creative partner for brands looking to make a lasting impact.