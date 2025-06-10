Effie to Host 2 Sessions at Cannes Lions 2025

​Effie is set to inspire attendees at the 2025 Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity with two sessions that reveal what makes some brands grow faster and perform better than the rest.

On Thursday June 19, on the Forum Stage at the Palais, Effie will host ‘Effectiveness Decoded: How Today’s Most Successful Brands Win.’ As part of the Creative Impact strand of the Festival, Effie will reveal exclusive analysis of the latest Gold and Grand winners to uncover how global powerhouses maintain their edge and nimble challengers break through.

The findings will be brought to life with Jae Goodman, founder of Superconnector Studios and Effie Board chair, in a frank and fearless conversation with:

​Soyoung Kang (eos), the CMO behind #1 most effective campaign of the year, the Global Best of the Best Iridium Winner.

​Magno Herran (Netflix), shaping one of the world's most influential entertainment brands.

The session will deliver hits of inspiration, alongside powerful examples, and

answer questions such as:

Do disruptive challengers and global icons play by the same rules — or are their strategies worlds apart?

How do today's most admired brands transform creative courage into human connections that drive growth?

How did EOS create the world's most effective campaign, and what can their journey teach all of us?

Later that day, at 5pm on the Rotonde Stage, Effie will appear as part of the ‘The Creative Dividend: Advertising That Pays Back.’ This is a world-first preview of an upcoming publication by Effie Worldwide and System1, which combines the Effie Case Library with System1’s emotion-first creative measurement database. Delivered by Mark Ritson, the session will introduce the Creativity Stack: five evidence-based creative principles that allow any brand to create lasting effects with brilliant advertising.

​Traci Alford, global CEO of Effie, said, “This is our first year at Cannes as an official part of the Lions Division. This marks a new chapter in our mission to champion effectiveness across the global marketing landscape – bringing together the world's most creative minds with the most rigorous standards of effectiveness. We are excited to be decoding effectiveness with some of the world's most successful brands.”

