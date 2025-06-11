Effie UK Reveals Effectiveness Rankings

Effie Worldwide has released the 2024 Effie Index, the 14th edition of its annual global ranking, which celebrates the most effective marketing campaigns around the world.

This year’s rankings represent the Effie Awards finalists and winners, determined between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024. Mother has been ranked #1 Most Effective Agency in the UK. McCann, Ogilvy, EssenceMediaCom and VML are all in the top five.

Agency Awards/Finalists Points

Mother 6 92

McCann 8 68

Ogilvy 7 58

EssenceMediacom 9 54

VML 7 54

For client brands, IKEA was the #1 Most Effective Client in the UK, with Aldi, Mayor of London, Pot Noodle and Visit Sweden rounding out the top five.

Brand Awards/Finalists Points

IKEA 2 60

Aldi 4 56

Mayor of London 4 44

Pot Noodle 2 36

Visit Sweden 2 36

Rachel Emms, managing director at Effie UK commented, “Effie sets the bar for marketing effectiveness worldwide, and the release of this year’s Index is an opportunity to celebrate marketing excellence in the UK. Mother has shown itself to be an agency that takes the real-world impact of its work seriously, with a host of wins at last year’s Effie awards. Mother’s top position in the UK rankings, as 2024’s most effective UK agency, is further proof of that.”

