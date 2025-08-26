EXILE Edit Welcomes Emmy Award-Winner Lauren Dellara as Editor and Partner

Bi-coastal editorial company EXILE has welcomed Emmy Award-winning editor Lauren Dellara as its newest editor and partner. Based out of EXILE’s Los Angeles office, Lauren brings her thoughtful, composed leadership style to a team renowned for crafting impactful films, music videos, and commercial campaigns. She joins partners Matt Murphy, Grant Surmi, Shane Reid, Katie Turinski, Kirk Baxter, CL Kumpata, Jennifer Locke, and Sasha Hirschfeld.

Lauren got her start as an intern at Rock Paper Scissors, eventually earning a spot on the roster as an editor. She’s known for her collaborative approach and ability to form strong creative partnerships, valuing both clarity in decision-making and an openness to new ideas. Her editing style masterfully unites fast-paced storytelling and visual wit, earning her multiple Clio Awards and a Sports Emmy for Public Service Content for her work on the NFL’s ‘Run With It,’ a powerful spot championing gender inclusion in flag football.

Highly versatile and intuitive, Lauren has edited campaigns for leading brands including Nike, Call of Duty, EA Sports, TurboTax, Samsung, Toyota, Kawasaki, Jordan, Meta, Airbnb, and CarMax. Her skill in uncovering the rhythm of a piece and translating abstract narratives into emotionally resonant edits shines, especially in music videos. She edited viral sensations like SZA’s ‘Broken Clocks’ and Harry Styles’ ‘Watermelon Sugar,’ each racking up millions of views. Her music video collaborations also span artists such as Lil Nas X, King Princess, John Legend, and Kid Cudi.

“EXILE is home to many incredibly talented people, several of whom I’ve been lucky enough to work with in the past and deeply admire,” said Lauren. “From the moment I stepped into the space, I knew this was where I wanted to be. I’m thrilled to join a team that inspires me—and to step into this exciting next chapter as a partner.”

“Lauren’s the real deal. She’s an incredible talent and an infectious personality,” said EXILE co-founder and managing director CL Kumpata. “Her creativity, presence, and collaborative spirit elevate everyone around her. We’re thrilled to welcome her not just as an editor, but as a true partner. She represents the future of our industry and perfectly embodies the values that define EXILE.”

