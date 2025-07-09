senckađ
Zillow Blends Virtual Home Tours with Marvel Studios’ ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

09/07/2025
The cinematic campaign was created with Chromista and directed by Kasra Farahani

In a collaborative effort between award-winning creative content company Chromista and Zillow, a new cinematic campaign blending Zillow’s virtual home tours with the look and style of Marvel Studios’ 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ takes centre stage. To celebrate the film’s release on July 25th, Zillow has launched an immersive campaign featuring two custom spots – ‘Home Tour’ and ‘Pitchman’ – set entirely within the home of the Fantastic Four and directed by the epic feature film’s production designer, Kasra Farahani.

Drenched in charming 1960s retro-futurism, the campaign oozes nostalgia and innovation. From character styling and home features to the sonic landscape and transitions, every detail is crafted with care. Enter Jack West, a fictional Zillow Partner Agent who breaks the fourth wall to guide viewers through The Baxter Building—“the home of tomorrow.” In a nod to Zillow’s virtual tour capabilities, West highlights era-defining amenities like color TVs, panoramic views, a sunken conversation pit, an indoor barbecue, and ample space ideal for everything from scientific experiments to cosmic adventures.

The campaign cleverly integrates character cameos like the Human Torch soaring past the iconic floor-to-ceiling windows. With direction from Kasra and cinematography by Jess Hall, alongside contributions from the film’s own art department, the Zillow spots authentically mirror a canonical Marvel short.

“I’ve been fortunate to help shape the worlds of some of Marvel’s most iconic films. With this spot for Zillow, we’ve crafted a narrative that offers a wealth of insights into the home of the Fantastic Four,” said Kasra. “We’ve also given fans a glimpse into the inner workings of Reed Richards’ innovative, architectural mind. I feel this spot will stand as a small but meaningful extension of the film’s story and world.”

