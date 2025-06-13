senckađ
Dubai’s TBWA\RAAD Named World’s Best Place to Work, Marking a Middle East First

13/06/2025
The award-winning agency’s win highlights Dubai’s rise as a global hub for creativity, talent, and innovation, setting new standards for workplace culture in the region and beyond

From its home base in Dubai, TBWA\RAAD has been named the 'Best Place to Work' in the world at the 2025 Campaign Global Agency of the Year Awards—affirming that the most inspiring agency workplace on the planet is right here in the UAE.

This first-ever win for an agency from the Middle East is more than a milestone for TBWA\RAAD; it’s a testament to how far the region has come, and to how Dubai in particular has become a global magnet for talent, creativity and innovation.

That same commitment has already earned the agency Great Place to Work certification and listings on Fast Company’s 'Most Innovative Companies' and 'Best Workplaces for Women'.

Reda Raad, group CEO, TBWA\RAAD, said, “Dubai is where global ambition meets everyday possibility, and our Pirates prove it. Disruption® is more than a creative philosophy—it’s the foundation of our culture. When we invest first in people, we unlock ideas that move markets and mind-sets. Being named the Best Place to Work in the world is proof that we have built the most inspiring agency workplace on the planet, with the best Pirates. This win belongs to every one of them, and to Dubai, for fostering an environment where achievements like this are possible. Together, we’ll keep rewriting the rules of what an agency workplace can be.”

Building on this milestone, TBWA\RAAD will continue to raise the bar for agency culture—championing its people, nurturing innovation and exporting Dubai’s creative energy to the world.

