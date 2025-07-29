senckađ
TBWA\RAAD Earns Back-to-Back Great Place To Work Certification

29/07/2025
For the second year in a row, TBWA\RAAD has been officially certified by Great Place To Work

For the second year in a row, TBWA\RAAD has been officially certified by Great Place To Work®, the global, independent authority on workplace culture, reaffirming the agency’s status as one of the region’s most progressive, people-centric creative powerhouses.

Awarded exclusively on the strength of confidential employee feedback and Great Place To Work’s rigorous Trust Index™ survey, the certification confirms that TBWA\RAAD’s 'Pirates' feel genuinely empowered, supported and inspired to push boundaries every day.

“Culture doesn’t live in slide decks; it lives in how we show up for one another”, said Reda Raad, group CEO of TBWA\RAAD. “Earning this honour two years running proves our belief in people is more than rhetoric: it’s our operating system. When talent feels trusted and valued, creativity soars and business results follow.”

In recent years, the agency has accelerated a culture-focused transformation, anchored in its values of Belief, Courage, Hunger and Collaboration, expanding mental-wellness resources, introducing flexible work models and delivering tailored learning paths, all fuelled by an always-on listening approach that turns employee insight into immediate action.

The Great Place To Work® milestone caps a year in which TBWA\RAAD was also named the World’s Best Place to Work and recognised by Fast Company Middle East as one of the Most Innovative Companies and among the Best Workplaces for Women.

“These accolades aren’t finish lines; they are proof that a culture built on trust and belonging fuels ideas that move markets”, said Claudinia Harper, director of people at TBWA\RAAD. “Our mission is to keep raising the bar so every Pirate feels seen, heard and valued—and so the work we produce continues to defy the norms.”

v2.25.1