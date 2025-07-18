TBWA\RAAD Names Senior Promotions Across Key Departments

At TBWA\RAAD, nurturing people is more than a policy - it is the agency’s growth engine. By relentlessly investing in learning, mentorship, and well-defined career pathways, TBWA\RAAD has built a workplace where its employees thrive - an approach that recently earned the agency Campaign’s global Best Place to Work in the World title. Today, that same people-first mindset fuels a new wave of senior promotions aimed at unlocking the next chapter of disruptive growth for clients.



Newly announced promotions include:



Astha Sirpaul, head of strategy – A champion of culture-driven thinking, Astha now steers end-to-end strategic planning across the agency’s portfolio, embedding TBWA’s Disruption® methodology to unlock long-term brand growth.



– A champion of culture-driven thinking, Astha now steers end-to-end strategic planning across the agency’s portfolio, embedding TBWA’s Disruption® methodology to unlock long-term brand growth. Rony Skaf, head of digital and innovation – With over a decade of expertise in performance marketing, emerging technologies, and building digital experiences, Rony blends creativity with innovation to craft measurable, future-ready solutions that drive impact for clients.



– With over a decade of expertise in performance marketing, emerging technologies, and building digital experiences, Rony blends creativity with innovation to craft measurable, future-ready solutions that drive impact for clients. Noor Akar, group creative director – A fearless storyteller at the intersection of culture and commerce, Noor will continue to orchestrate boundary-breaking ideas that ignite conversation, reshape norms, and turn cultural relevance into business growth.



– A fearless storyteller at the intersection of culture and commerce, Noor will continue to orchestrate boundary-breaking ideas that ignite conversation, reshape norms, and turn cultural relevance into business growth. Rita Nasr, group creative director – Rita steps up to co-lead the creative department in Lebanon, mentoring rising talent and pushing bold ideas that resonate with regional audiences.



“Talent is the engine of everything we produce,” said Reda Raad, group CEO, TBWA\RAAD. “Being named Best Place to Work in the world proves we attract and grow the region’s best minds. By elevating our people from within, we’re doubling down on that momentum - giving them the runway to keep defying expectations and setting new benchmarks for creativity.”



These promotions reaffirm TBWA\RAAD’s commitment to stay relentlessly disruptive - turning bold ideas into real-world impact and proving that when people thrive, brands win.

